Who Owns Fanttik And Where Are The Tools Made?
While Fanttik isn't typically considered a major power tool player, the brand is vying for inclusion on this list, flooding the market with its sleek gear over the past few years. Fanttik hasn't been around for long, launching its first product in 2020. On the strength of viral marketing and profile-raising partnerships and sponsorships (NBA and NASCAR), Fanttik has become a solid power tool choice for budget-minded beginners frequenting outlets like Amazon and Walmart.
With the brand's rapid growth, shoppers who concern themselves with a product's point of origin have begun asking questions about Fanttik, particularly who actually owns it. The brand was established in 2020 by Bo Du.
Du had served as the Global Supply Chain Director for Aukey Group, which is, perhaps, best known for manufacturing battery chargers for mobile devices. Unsurprisingly, when Du brought Fanttik to life in hopes of producing smart, sleekly designed power tools for cars, he did so with Aukey's backing.
In fact, for the first couple of years of Fanttik's existence, it was essentially a subsidiary of Aukey, which owned the brand's trademarks. However, when Aukey restructured its power tool division in 2022, Fanttik went out on its own, doing so as Shenzhen Fanttik Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. The company still operates as an independent entity under that name, with Du acting as CEO.
Fanttik's tools are made far from U.S. shores
Fanttik is one of many tool brands owned by a Chinese company, and it maintains operations in Shenzhen, China. Fanttik also keeps a corporate presence in the U.S., doing so via an outpost in Pearland, Texas, which is a suburb of the greater Houston area.
With Fanttik holding operational bases in both China and the United States, the question then becomes where its tools are actually manufactured. Despite its Texas outpost, it does not appear that Fanttik currently makes products anywhere in the United States. Rather, boxes bearing its products tend to be clearly marked "Made in China." This location can be confirmed by checking Fanttik owners' manuals.
Further, some international shipping logs confirm that many packages from "Fanttik Innovation Limited" originate from Chinese ports. While a precise manufacturing location isn't known, Shenzhen is known to be one of the biggest industrial and manufacturing hubs in the world. With Fanttik products selling well enough in the U.S. and beyond, and the brand winning tech awards for its designs, you can hardly blame the company for keeping the status quo on the manufacturing front.