Who Owns Fanttik And Where Are The Tools Made?

While Fanttik isn't typically considered a major power tool player, the brand is vying for inclusion on this list, flooding the market with its sleek gear over the past few years. Fanttik hasn't been around for long, launching its first product in 2020. On the strength of viral marketing and profile-raising partnerships and sponsorships (NBA and NASCAR), Fanttik has become a solid power tool choice for budget-minded beginners frequenting outlets like Amazon and Walmart.

With the brand's rapid growth, shoppers who concern themselves with a product's point of origin have begun asking questions about Fanttik, particularly who actually owns it. The brand was established in 2020 by Bo Du.

Du had served as the Global Supply Chain Director for Aukey Group, which is, perhaps, best known for manufacturing battery chargers for mobile devices. Unsurprisingly, when Du brought Fanttik to life in hopes of producing smart, sleekly designed power tools for cars, he did so with Aukey's backing.

In fact, for the first couple of years of Fanttik's existence, it was essentially a subsidiary of Aukey, which owned the brand's trademarks. However, when Aukey restructured its power tool division in 2022, Fanttik went out on its own, doing so as Shenzhen Fanttik Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. The company still operates as an independent entity under that name, with Du acting as CEO.