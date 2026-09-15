5 Fanttik Power Tools Under $100 That Are Great For Beginners
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Consumers are hardly hurting for options in the cordless power tool market, but new devices and brands are still making their way into the world these days. One of the newer kids on the power tool block is a brand called Fanttik, which has only been in the game since 2020. If you're unfamiliar, the brand manufactures everything from outdoor camping gear to electric scooters and wiggle cars for kids.
However, the company is perhaps best known for its lithium-ion powered tools for DIYers who want gadgetry for automotive care or home improvement projects. Thanks in no small part to the tools' sleek, almost futuristic design and solid performance, influencers have helped make several tools bearing the Fanttik moniker the toast of TikTok land in recent years.
Viral rep aside, Fanttik's USB rechargeable tools often live up to the hype, and have largely been deemed solid options for those in the DIY sector, who appreciate their sleek, user friendly design as much as their budget friendly prices. Along with availability through online outlets like Amazon, those factors have helped make Fanttik devices a solid jumping in point for folks who have limited experience with power tools. Here's a few we think a beginner might find useful.
Fanttik C8 Cardboard Cutter & Electric Scissors
Cutting tools can be a little bit intimidating to folks who don't have much experience, as they rank among the easiest products to injure yourself with. With that in mind, beginners might be wise to start small on the cutting tool front, eschewing heavy-duty gear like chainsaws in favor utilizing more easily manageable gear like the handheld Fanttik C8 Box Cutter.
The device typically retails through Fanttik's Amazon store for $59.99, though if you hit the right sale, that price may be noticeably lower. The USB rechargeable device boasts a decidedly approachable look with rounded edges and a user friendly trigger handle design. It's also equipped with a high-magnet motor that delivers up to 230 RPM to users. Per Fanttik, that should be plenty of power to cut through cardboard, carpet, and leather with relative ease.
The tool is available in red, pink, or black, comes equipped with an LED light on its blade cover to ensure you're cutting straight even in low-light settings, and has a blade guard for additional safety. Meanwhile, a 3.5-inch LED screen display shows the tool's battery life, with Fanttik claiming a full charge can provide up to 40 minutes of usage. Some YouTube reviewers and many Amazon shoppers appear happy with their purchase too, rating the tool at 4.7 stars and generally raving about the tool's power and easy-use design. Some did note durability concerns, however, while others complained of battery life issues.
Fanttik F2 Rotary Tool Kit
Even if you are just getting into the crafting game, you've probably already realized that some tools are going to be more useful than others in your various projects. A good rotary tool is included on that list, and according to Amazon shoppers, the Fanttik F2 Master might be a pretty good device for beginners to start with, as they've awarded the tool a 4.5-star rating.
Price is a common point of praise from those shoppers, with Fanttik typically selling the rotary tool through its Amazon shop for $79.99. Those users generally praise the device for its power and quiet-running motor, as well as for its general ease of use, though some complained of torque and battery life deficiencies.
Fanttik claims the low noise is the result of the hollow cup motor, which reportedly reduces noise by some 30% compared to standard models. The device also features five different speed settings, and comes with various heads that allow users to indulge in everything from polishing and sanding to drilling and engraving, even with 3D printed materials. Its design also includes onboard storage for those heads, making it easier to swap them out when the need arises.
Users can even personalize their device by color, with Fanttik making it in blue, orange, gray, and red. On a full charge, the USB-C device may operate for up to 60 minutes, with an easy-to-read light keeping users apprised of battery life.
Fanttik Potent T10 1800A Portable Jump Starter
In the automotive arena, there are certain tools that everyone will be glad to have in emergency situations. A good battery jumper should rank pretty high on that list, as a dead car battery is something that virtually every vehicle owner eventually runs into.
Fanttik has thus designed the no-nonsense T10 Portable Jump Starter for the vehicle-owning masses. The company priced the device with limited budgets in mind as well, selling the jump starter for $99.99 through its Amazon store front. And as some YouTube reviewers have noted the tool may be well worth that sum. Per the device's name, portability is a big part of the jumper's design, with Fantikk fashioning the tool to be small enough to carry along even in the side pocket of a backpack.
To be precise, the T10 jumper measures 7.36-inches by 2.20-inches by 2.13-inches, and though it's small in size, Fantikk notes its 12-volt, 1,800 amp abilities should be enough to jump the battery on a 7.0-liter gasoline vehicle or a 5.0-liter diesel model. The device can also be used as a power bank to charge USB devices as well, and is equipped with a 100-lumen LED light for use in low-light situations. As for the consumer perspective, Amazon shoppers have rated it at 4.8 stars, with most reviewers praising it for its power, design, and ease of use, though at least one user questioned Fantikk's 7.0L gas engine claims.
Fanttik S1 Electric Screwdriver
There is probably not a single device in the average Joe's tool box more essential than the screwdriver. While a standard Phillips head or flat head driver will suffice for most beginners, many DIYers are turning to highly rated powered devices these days, and Fanttik features a few such options among its offerings.
Even WireCutter has deemed Fanttik's S1 Pro Electric Screwdriver safe for most power tool beginners. It's a budget-friendly option too, with Fanttik typically selling it through Amazon for $53.98. Though "Pro" is in the title, beginners are still likely to find the tool's straightforward handle-and-bit design easy enough to use. The device features a simple thumb-button feature to operate the screwdriver, and allows users to quickly select torque modes by simply twisting the head to one of the three available settings. It can also be used without power, with the max torque numbers of 53 in-lb (6 nm) and around 71 in-lb (8 nm) in manual mode.
The USB-rechargeable tool features a 220-RPM motor, and comes with 16 different heads made from S2 hardened steel, each of which can be securely stored in a sleek magnetic storage container. With more than 2,400 user reviews on Amazon, the tool holds a solid 4.7-star rating. While a few users felt the tool was underpowered for some work and noted battery shortcomings, the bulk of the reviews praise it for its user-friendly appeal, overall functionality, and versatility.
Fanttik Rex K2 Impact Driver
Sometimes even a powered screwdriver doesn't provide the driving punch required. That's particularly true when you need to drive screws into wood posts or through other denser materials, like when hanging things like shelving or televisions in your home. In those situations, the extra torque provided by an impact driver can be a make-or-break prospect in ensuring the job is done right.
Impact drivers from the major manufacturers can be pricey, however, which should make Fanttik's Rex K2 all the more appealing to newcomers, as it typically retails for $99.99 through Amazon. Even at that reasonable price Fanttik has equipped the USB-rechargeable impact driver with a brushless motor that can deliver up to 3,000-RPM and 885 in-lb of torque. They pack that power into a pint-sized package too, with the tool being about the height of an iPhone and measuring just over 5-inches in length.
Price and power aside, the Rex K2 boasts a few user-minded features that should be appealing to beginners, including easily readable and selectable power settings, and an AutoAssist mode designed to auto select the correct settings. Such features have made the driver popular with some YouTube reviewers, and Amazon users generally rave about the driver's power and design, rating it at 4.7 stars out of 5. Some users did note quality control concerns, while at least one noted the Fanttik's functionality and noise paled in comparison to similar devices from some more established brands. Make of those critiques what you will.