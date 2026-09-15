5 Fanttik Power Tools Under $100 That Are Great For Beginners

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Consumers are hardly hurting for options in the cordless power tool market, but new devices and brands are still making their way into the world these days. One of the newer kids on the power tool block is a brand called Fanttik, which has only been in the game since 2020. If you're unfamiliar, the brand manufactures everything from outdoor camping gear to electric scooters and wiggle cars for kids.

However, the company is perhaps best known for its lithium-ion powered tools for DIYers who want gadgetry for automotive care or home improvement projects. Thanks in no small part to the tools' sleek, almost futuristic design and solid performance, influencers have helped make several tools bearing the Fanttik moniker the toast of TikTok land in recent years.

Viral rep aside, Fanttik's USB rechargeable tools often live up to the hype, and have largely been deemed solid options for those in the DIY sector, who appreciate their sleek, user friendly design as much as their budget friendly prices. Along with availability through online outlets like Amazon, those factors have helped make Fanttik devices a solid jumping in point for folks who have limited experience with power tools. Here's a few we think a beginner might find useful.