4 Appliances Actually Worth Splurging On
Here's some good news: Not every appliance in your home has to be super expensive to get the job done. Some appliances, like microwaves and fans, will do the task without issue even if you go for a cheaper model — it can even be a used one. Now, for the bad: There are some appliances that you probably should splurge on if you want to save on time, energy, and replacements. So, there's still some good: you'll spend less money in the long run if you do so.
From the laundry room to the kitchen, these are the four appliances that are worth splurging on. You'll pay more money up front, but save money down the line. At the same time, they are more efficient, powerful, durable, and aesthetically pleasing — plus, they have tons of useful features you may not find on more cost-effective models. And who doesn't want to save time on chores? Maybe just wait for a good Black Friday deal.
Refrigerator
When it comes to storing food, you don't want to mess around. Refrigerators are one of the only appliances in your home that are running non-stop, often for up to 10 years. That's a lot of work — and you want that work done right. The most important reason to splurge on a fridge is to ensure your food is stored safely. Your refrigerator should be at a consistent temperature and higher-end models will often hold temperatures more evenly, which ensure that your groceries won't go bad. Colder temperatures can slow down bacteria growth and allows food to be stored longer.
Secondly, luxury refrigerators are often more energy efficient even as they age. Since fridges are always plugged in and always running, this efficiency can save you a lot of money over the years. Look for ENERGY Star-certified smart models, so you can monitor and change energy usage from your phone — smart refrigerators can be pretty useful.
Dishwasher
Similar to the refrigerator, dishwashers are worth the splurge to keep your kitchen safe and sanitary. Higher-end dishwashers have more powerful pumps for a deeper and more even clean. More expensive dishwashers may be more money up front but will save you in the long run — they are larger, so you can fit more dishes for fewer cycles, and they are more fuel efficient, reducing your energy bill. Look for a dishwasher with multiple washing modes, including an eco-friendly one.
Higher-end dishwashers are also made of more expensive materials. This not only makes them more aesthetically pleasing, but quieter. Dishwashers can run an average of 30 minutes per day, and you don't want to hear plastic shaking and rattling during that time. "New dishwashers are usually quieter than ones made even five years ago," Consumer Reports' Test Engineer, Larry Ciufo, said. Bosch and KitchenAid have some of the quieter dishwasher models.
Vacuum
When it comes to keeping your home clean, vacuums are king. And with so much responsibility, splurging on a vacuum is a no-brainer. More expensive vacuums have higher-quality components that offer more power and durability — vacuums can have a lifespan up to eight years or more, and fewer replacements means more money saved in the long run, so look for one with a solid motor. According to Consumer Reports, some more reliable brands are Kirby and Shark.
One of the biggest benefits of higher-quality vacuums is specialization. More expensive vacuums will often have features and attachments geared towards a specific cleaning need, like pet hair removal. There are vacuums made with pet owners in mind. With more attachments, vacuums become more versatile as well, switching from upright to handheld to clean harder-to-reach spots.
Robot vacuums are an additional investment for your floors, which could have smart features worth splurging on. More expensive robot vacuums have better mapping and navigation, which can help the robot avoid getting stuck on rugs or missing certain areas. Having to babysit a robot vacuum defeats the purpose.
Washing machine
Having your own washing machine is a game-changer, but it can turn into another source of frustration if you don't buy the right one. The average household does 400 loads of laundry a year, and you want your clothes to come out clean and stain-free each time. More advanced washing machines offer multiple wash cycles and speeds so you can tailor each wash to certain fabrics or clothing types.
High-end washing machines also ensure those 400 loads of laundry won't overwhelm your energy bill. Look for washing machines that have an A, B, or C energy rating to use less water and electricity. These energy-saving quick cycles will also save you some time, so you won't have to deal with laundry as long while doing your chores. Consumer Reports recently found that LG models are the most energy efficient while still having a proper size and plenty of features.