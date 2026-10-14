4 Appliances Actually Worth Splurging On

Here's some good news: Not every appliance in your home has to be super expensive to get the job done. Some appliances, like microwaves and fans, will do the task without issue even if you go for a cheaper model — it can even be a used one. Now, for the bad: There are some appliances that you probably should splurge on if you want to save on time, energy, and replacements. So, there's still some good: you'll spend less money in the long run if you do so.

From the laundry room to the kitchen, these are the four appliances that are worth splurging on. You'll pay more money up front, but save money down the line. At the same time, they are more efficient, powerful, durable, and aesthetically pleasing — plus, they have tons of useful features you may not find on more cost-effective models. And who doesn't want to save time on chores? Maybe just wait for a good Black Friday deal.