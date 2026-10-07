Consumer Reports Recommends This Front-Load LG Washing Machine For Low Energy Costs

One of the headline features is that LG washers (and dryers) can be expected to last between 10 and 15 years, according to users. Another is TurboWash 360, which is designed to power-clean even a large load in less than 30 minutes (based on independent testing of a 10-pound load on the Normal cycle). The technology makes use of five separate jets and frequent, fast drum movements to blast your laundry from multiple angles simultaneously and eradicate dirt and stains.

The WM4000HWA also has 12 different cycle options, from the standard Normal and Heavy Duty options to specialized cycles like Delicates, Bedding, or Allergiene. That last option is specifically designed for households struggling with allergens. It's a steam-based cycle certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, and LG says it can remove common irritants like pet dander and pollen from clothes. The company says it's effective against up to 95% of common allergens and recommends it for stuff like bedding that can accumulate a lot of dust, or sensitive articles like baby clothes.

The WM4000HWA also works with LG's ThinQ app. That means you can get updates on when a load is done or see its current progress, start a cycle remotely, or even download custom cycles not available on the machine by default.