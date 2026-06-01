6 Common Problems With LG Washing Machines

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Shopping for major appliances can be a stressful experience. Unlike smaller ones, like a simple toaster or iron, bigger ones, such as washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers, cost a significant chunk of change. Plus, they can be a huge hassle to install and remove. You want to make sure you get the right one, so you don't waste a lot of money or create a huge headache for yourself by having to replace it. One of the best major washing machine brands you can buy is LG, the same South Korean megacorporation that makes computers, TVs, and other household appliances (including, naturally, dryers).

LG sells both top-loading and front-loading washing machines, and many of its models are consistently well-reviewed, with several recommended by Consumer Reports. However, even its best-reviewed models aren't immune to flaws. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker — there are some problems that plague washing machines in general, and LG doesn't try to hide the fact that some of these are possible. On its own support page, it lists a few common problems that owners of its washers may encounter.

As with common problems in LG refrigerators, some are more serious than others. Depending on your personal preferences, they may even be enough to make you consider a different brand. These issues aren't guaranteed, even with a specific model, but the more people complain about a specific problem, the more likely you are to encounter it yourself. Here are six common problems with LG washing machines based on professional reviews, user feedback, and LG's own troubleshooting page. More information about how these problems were identified can be found at the end of this list.