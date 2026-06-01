6 Common Problems With LG Washing Machines
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Shopping for major appliances can be a stressful experience. Unlike smaller ones, like a simple toaster or iron, bigger ones, such as washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers, cost a significant chunk of change. Plus, they can be a huge hassle to install and remove. You want to make sure you get the right one, so you don't waste a lot of money or create a huge headache for yourself by having to replace it. One of the best major washing machine brands you can buy is LG, the same South Korean megacorporation that makes computers, TVs, and other household appliances (including, naturally, dryers).
LG sells both top-loading and front-loading washing machines, and many of its models are consistently well-reviewed, with several recommended by Consumer Reports. However, even its best-reviewed models aren't immune to flaws. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker — there are some problems that plague washing machines in general, and LG doesn't try to hide the fact that some of these are possible. On its own support page, it lists a few common problems that owners of its washers may encounter.
As with common problems in LG refrigerators, some are more serious than others. Depending on your personal preferences, they may even be enough to make you consider a different brand. These issues aren't guaranteed, even with a specific model, but the more people complain about a specific problem, the more likely you are to encounter it yourself. Here are six common problems with LG washing machines based on professional reviews, user feedback, and LG's own troubleshooting page. More information about how these problems were identified can be found at the end of this list.
1. Clothes come out too wet and the machine tends to smell
A common issue with defective dryers is that clothes still come out too damp, and the same can happen with washing machines. This seems to be a particularly frequent issue with LG washing machines, based on the feedback of many owners. Clothes that come out of the wash soaking wet can be a serious problem because they are much harder to finish in the dryer. One angry user on Reddit says they had to run at least four drain-and-spin cycles for a set of sheets.
A 1-star review left on Best Buy's website suggests an issue with the dryer sensor, with the user reporting they have to run the clothes in the dryer 3 or 4 times to get them dry. This problem with wet clothes may be closely connected to another commonly cited issue — odorous smells emanating from LG's washing machines. If water is left in the tub or clothes are sitting there for extended periods while wet, it can lead to a mildewy scent.
Several Best Buy customers complain about the smell, including those who say they have tried cleaning the machine to remove it. Worse, the mildew smell sometimes remains in the clothes being washed. Other users also complain about the smell of LG's appliances, but specifically say it doesn't smell like mold or mildew. Instead, these disgruntled owners say it is more chemical-like, with one postulating it is from machine oil or another manufacturing byproduct. A 1-star review left on Home Depot's website calls it a strong and "terrible chemical odor," reporting that they "actually had to seal off my laundry room because they were making us sick."
2. Clothes don't come out clean enough
Perhaps the biggest sin a washing machine can commit is failing to clean your clothes. Unfortunately for LG, that is one of the most commonly mentioned problems in negative reviews of its washing machines. This even includes professional reviews from reputable publications. Experts at CNET tested several different models from multiple brands. Even though it ended up naming the LG WT8200C as its best top loader, CNET noted that "some residue remained in our stain removal tests."
Anecdotal reviews from casual users paint an even messier picture. While they don't say if it's the same model tested by CNET, one Redditor reports that their LG top-loading washing machine also had visible residue after cleaning white sheets, and that the sheets would actually come out dirtier than when they went in. The upset owner says they would have to rewash the sheets, sometimes more than once, and that they spent significant time and energy cleaning the machine as well.
A 1-star review left on Best Buy's website straight up says that the machine "doesn't wash clothes well." Another 1-star review posted on LG's own website says the WT7000CW does not clean clothes as advertised. Complaints about the cleaning quality of LG's washing machines can be found pretty much anywhere reviews are posted, including on Home Depot's site. One Home Depot customer even posts a photo of the remaining dirt on their cleaned blanket. Another says that they can still smell perfume on their clothes even after washing them.
3. The washing machines can be too rough on clothes
Delicate cycles are included on washing machines for a reason — excessive tumbling and spinning can damage fabric. According to some users, though, LG's washing machines are too rough with even standard, less delicate clothes. One very angry owner writes: "AWFUL! I COULDN'T SELL MINE FAST ENOUGH. It twists pills and shrinks every garment ... LG wouldn't understand the term gentle if it smacked them." Another user says that they got rid of their LG washing machine after just four washes, warning others that it will "pull and twist up your whole wardrobe like an atom bomb."
This problem with not being gentle enough is also mentioned in multiple negative reviews of LG's washing machines. A 1-star review of the 5 cu-ft Ultra Large Capacity Top Load WT7150CX says "it breaks down fabric and pulls apart your clothing," adding that it is "the worst machine on the market." According to the user, the appliance can straight up ruin clothes it's meant to clean. Another Home Depot customer also says the same model ruined their apparel, ripping out shirt hems and wearing fabric to the point that the shirts were unwearable. They note that the washing machine doesn't fill with enough water, which causes clothes to rub against each other with a lot of friction, resulting in the quick wear-and-tear.
Even Consumer Reports, which gives LG's front-loading WM6700HBA a solid rating, is unsatisfied with the brand in this regard. Despite having strong scores in other areas, including perfect marks for water and energy efficiency, the WM6700HBA has a low score for gentleness. Similarly, CR's gentleness score of the LG WM5800HVA is much lower than in any other category.
4. The machines can be too noisy while running
Another common complaint with LG's washing machines is that they can be too noisy. After lab testing the LG WM6700HBA front-loader, Consumer Reports notes that its noise levels aren't ideal and can be especially noticeable depending on where it's located in your home. Consumer Reports gives this model a positive review overall, and the nonprofit organization has even named LG the best top-load washer brand on the market, so its complaints about noise levels are particularly notable.
While not as scientific, reviews from everyday users align with Consumer Reports on noise levels. A 1-star review from a Best Buy customer describes the quality of the LG WT7000CW as poor, noting that, among other issues, its spin cycle produced loud banging noises. Another reviewer of the same model calls it the worst machine they'd ever used, because it can't be loaded with more than one item without its contents banging around.
Even LG seems to be aware that its washing machines are not immune to noise level issues. On its online support page, LG notes loudness as a common washing machine problem, adding that possible causes include worn drum bearings or foreign objects in the drum, rather than a manufacturing flaw. It also lists an unbalanced load as a potential issue, though ideally a washing machine should be able to handle such a load (and its drum bearings shouldn't wear down for quite some time). Based on findings from Consumer Reports and some users, redistributing clothes within the tub may not be enough to resolve the noise issue.
5. Customer service isn't helpful
Another commonly mentioned problem isn't specific to LG's washing machines but to the brand itself — poor customer service. It often comes up when LG's washing machines are discussed, though, because when any of the other commonly cited issues occur, unhelpful customer service makes it much more difficult to deal with them and find solutions. On r/Appliances, one angry user says LG's customer service is the worst they've ever experienced, having an extremely frustrating time trying to get one of its top-loaders fixed after an inlet valve failed just three weeks in.
In a different subreddit, another user posts a very similar complaint about LG's customer service, with several commenters echoing their agreement. One main issue with it seems to be trouble escalating issues through LG's troubleshooting websites and phone lines. One user reports that they spent nearly an hour on the phone and talked to "five different LG representatives, none of whom could seem to understand what the problem is." Even worse, their issue stems from LG sending the wrong part to the technician trying to fix their appliance.
In addition to poor customer service, another problem you'll find reported by LG washing machine owners is that the warranty isn't great. One Redditor calls LG's warranty "cumbersome," adding that the availability of replacement parts is inconsistent. Another commenter in the same thread says that they've been struggling to get LG to honor the warranty for a top-load washing machine that broke after eight months of use.
How these common problems with LG washing machines were identified
Several different types of sources were used to identify the common problems with LG washing machines in this list. These include LG's own support page, which describes several issues that must come up enough to warrant troubleshooting tips. Professional reviews from reputable publications and nonprofit organizations, such as CNET and Consumer Reports, were also used to support anecdotal complaints from everyday users.
When possible, problems named by owners in customer reviews were only used when sourced from a large sample size, with hundreds, if not thousands, of users weighing in on LG's various washing machines. Posts and comments from subreddits such as r/Appliances were also used to identify issues with LG's washers. When the same problem recurred across these subreddits and/or in user reviews on LG's page and those of retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot, it was identified as relatively common and not a one-off issue.