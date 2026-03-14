These Brands Make The Quietest Dishwashers, According To Consumer Reports

Did your old dishwasher meet a tragic end after years of faithful service? Perhaps your current washer does a great job but you're remodeling your kitchen and adding brand new stainless steel appliances. Or maybe you're tired of pre-rinsing your dishes and still only getting mediocre results and you're looking for an upgrade. Whatever your reason, shopping for a new appliance can be a bit like buying a new car: you want the most reliable brand, the nicest-looking, and quietest model in the lot, and you're hoping it will last for many years.

When it comes to dishwashers, there are more than a few factors to consider when shopping. The first, of course, is often budget, but you may also consider what features and controls the dishwasher offers, its durability and construction, environmental friendliness and energy efficiency, smart connectivity, and, of course, its noise level. Dishwashers never operate silently, but some are definitely louder than others. Noise levels for dishwashers are measured in decibels (dBA), with most ranging between 38 and 62 dBA. For comparison, 38 decibels is similar to the noise of a quiet library, while 62 decibels resembles the noise in a chatty office, so you're likely to notice the difference.

If quiet is at the top of your must-have list for your new dishwasher, Consumer Reports recommends three models: the Bosch Benchmark, the Bosch 800 Series, and the KitchenAid KDTE204KPS. Ranging in price from $699.99 to about $2,000, these dishwashers stood out in Consumer Reports' noise test while also delivering quality in other areas as well.