These Brands Make The Quietest Dishwashers, According To Consumer Reports
Did your old dishwasher meet a tragic end after years of faithful service? Perhaps your current washer does a great job but you're remodeling your kitchen and adding brand new stainless steel appliances. Or maybe you're tired of pre-rinsing your dishes and still only getting mediocre results and you're looking for an upgrade. Whatever your reason, shopping for a new appliance can be a bit like buying a new car: you want the most reliable brand, the nicest-looking, and quietest model in the lot, and you're hoping it will last for many years.
When it comes to dishwashers, there are more than a few factors to consider when shopping. The first, of course, is often budget, but you may also consider what features and controls the dishwasher offers, its durability and construction, environmental friendliness and energy efficiency, smart connectivity, and, of course, its noise level. Dishwashers never operate silently, but some are definitely louder than others. Noise levels for dishwashers are measured in decibels (dBA), with most ranging between 38 and 62 dBA. For comparison, 38 decibels is similar to the noise of a quiet library, while 62 decibels resembles the noise in a chatty office, so you're likely to notice the difference.
If quiet is at the top of your must-have list for your new dishwasher, Consumer Reports recommends three models: the Bosch Benchmark, the Bosch 800 Series, and the KitchenAid KDTE204KPS. Ranging in price from $699.99 to about $2,000, these dishwashers stood out in Consumer Reports' noise test while also delivering quality in other areas as well.
The top three quiet dishwashers
Dishwashers make noise when they're filling and draining and when they're washing, with the pump often being one of the noisiest components. Models that offer a self-cleaning filter sometimes make a grinding noise, too. If budget is no option and you simply want a highly-rated, quiet dishwasher, Consumer Reports suggests that you check out the Bosch Benchmark SHP9PCM5N, which is priced starting at $1,999. It runs at about 39 dBA and has other features that buyers will appreciate, including a stainless steel rack, three racks for your dishes and utensils, interior lighting, and even WiFi.
Another Bosch model, the 800 Series model SHX78CM5N, also makes the list. It's well-rated for noise, putting out 42 dBA, and Consumer Reports also gave it high marks for good energy efficiency and strong washing and drying performance. It's similar to the Bosch Benchmark but lacks a few of the high-end features, which accounts for its lower price. This model starts at $1,549. Other dishwashers in the Bosch 800 Series are also notable for their performance.
If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, the KitchenAid model KDTE204KPS is priced at $699.99, and the brand was also named JD Power's Most Reliable. It's rated at 39 dBA and has a utensil rack for silverware and a ProWash cycle that uses sensors to measure how dirty your dishes are throughout the cycle and adapt the wash time and water temperature. The interior tub is made from stainless steel, and it has multiple wash cycles.