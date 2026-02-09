The Most Reliable Dishwasher Brand Isn't Bosch, According To JD Power

When it comes to vehicles, some buyers might be willing to sacrifice reliability for a model with better looks or better performance. When it comes to everyday household appliances, no such nuances apply. It's safe to assume that everyone who buys a new refrigerator, freezer, or dishwasher simply wants it to be as reliable as possible. However, given the complexity of modern appliances, that reliability is far from guaranteed.

While no new appliance purchase is risk-free, some brands deliver consistently more reliable appliances than others. JD Power's 2025 customer survey found that buyers looking for a new dishwasher should find both Bosch and GE's current range a safe bet. Both brands recorded scores of 64 problems per 100, placing them in joint second place. However, KitchenAid, which beat both by a single point, was crowned the most reliable dishwasher brand on the market.

KitchenAid is one of a handful of appliance brands that still make products in the USA. While its mixer is the appliance most people associate with the brand, KitchenAid also sells everything from refrigerators to microwaves. Dishwashers were the only category in which KitchenAid ranked highest in J.D. Power's survey, while GE was ranked the most reliable brand for refrigerators and cooking appliances.