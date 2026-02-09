The Most Reliable Dishwasher Brand Isn't Bosch, According To JD Power
When it comes to vehicles, some buyers might be willing to sacrifice reliability for a model with better looks or better performance. When it comes to everyday household appliances, no such nuances apply. It's safe to assume that everyone who buys a new refrigerator, freezer, or dishwasher simply wants it to be as reliable as possible. However, given the complexity of modern appliances, that reliability is far from guaranteed.
While no new appliance purchase is risk-free, some brands deliver consistently more reliable appliances than others. JD Power's 2025 customer survey found that buyers looking for a new dishwasher should find both Bosch and GE's current range a safe bet. Both brands recorded scores of 64 problems per 100, placing them in joint second place. However, KitchenAid, which beat both by a single point, was crowned the most reliable dishwasher brand on the market.
KitchenAid is one of a handful of appliance brands that still make products in the USA. While its mixer is the appliance most people associate with the brand, KitchenAid also sells everything from refrigerators to microwaves. Dishwashers were the only category in which KitchenAid ranked highest in J.D. Power's survey, while GE was ranked the most reliable brand for refrigerators and cooking appliances.
Bosch is still among the top picks for dishwashers
While its reliability score might have been beaten in JD Power's survey, Bosch still remains a great option for buyers looking for a new dishwasher. After all, a second-place finish is still impressive, and in other regards, Bosch edges out the competition. In our ranking of major dishwasher brands, Bosch took the top spot overall, with its high build quality and quiet operation being two key reasons for its placement. The second-place spot in our ranking went to Miele, another German manufacturer with a solid reputation for well-built, feature-rich appliances.
Bosch also makes far more than just household appliances. It's responsible for making a line of top-rated power tools, as well as outdoor and cleaning tools, and various smart home devices. The brand is also a major supplier of vehicle parts and a servicing provider, and if that wasn't enough, it also makes industrial equipment and software for a range of industries. It's a trusted name across many industries, including home appliances, even though JD Power's rankings suggest buyers looking for the most reliable dishwasher might want to consider KitchenAid instead.