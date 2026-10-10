9 Tablets That Outperform The OnePlus Pad Go 2

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People who want a budget-friendly Android tablet will likely find the OnePlus Pad Go 2 to be suited to their needs. The 12.1-inch 120Hz LCD screen supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, with its 900 nits of peak brightness being quite sufficient. Reviewers had mixed opinions about the performance of this affordable tablet — the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chip does its best, but it's a mid-tier CPU at heart. Thankfully, the lack of bloatware on this device is much welcome. The 10,050mAh battery that comes with this device also pulls its weight and lasts for more than 14 hours on a full charge. A charging speed of just under two hours to reach 100 percent battery isn't the greatest, but that's a minor gripe.

At $399, this is a good value-for-money tablet. However, not everyone will be completely in line with what this device brings to the table. The lack of a fingerprint sensor and the stylus not coming in the box show the extent to which OnePlus has implemented certain cost-cutting measures to make this tablet reach this affordable price point. Most people would either want tablets that are more feature-rich in the same price range, while others wouldn't mind splurging a bit more to get a state-of-the-art tablet that outclasses the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in terms of performance, battery life, display quality, or anything else along the same lines. The following list covers both those bases.