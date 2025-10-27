These Cheap Tablets Are Actually Worth Buying
If you're looking for a tablet in 2025, it's easy to overpay. Apple is out here shoving the same chips into the iPad Pro that it uses for the MacBook Pro, which is a great excuse to charge MacBook prices. Not to be outdone, Samsung's latest laptop-sized Tab S11 Ultra costs nearly as much as median rent in the largest U.S. cities. That's great if you're looking to replace your laptop with Samsung DeX, as I did last year, but many people don't want a tablet to be their computer. The vast majority need something suitable for watching videos, reading, or checking a few emails. For that reason, there's always been a market for low-to mid-range tablets that get the basics done at a bargain-bin price.
I've been writing about the tablet market for many years and tracking it for over a decade, so I'll be the first to admit that the pickings are slim under the $500 mark. Every manufacturer makes trade-offs, so the trick is to find those that compromise in ways you won't notice day-to-day. If you know where to look, there are a number of attractive tablets that won't break the bank.
I rounded up five of the best tablets you can find under $500 in late 2025. Spoiler alert: you can get a fantastic, new iPad for significantly less than that, and you can get a bare-bones Android tablet for well under $100 from one of the most well-known brands on the planet. These picks make great everyday devices and even better holiday gifts. So, here are some cheap tablets that are actually worth buying.
The base model iPad 11 is a no-brainer pick in 2025
iPads are not known for being affordable, which is what makes the base model 11th-generation iPad so surprising. Its predecessor, released in 2022, was already a good deal, and the updated 2025 model only sweetens the pot by giving you more tablet for less money. Not only is the 11th-generation iPad going to be more future-proof with its A16 processor and longer update support, but it's also much cheaper than the older model. Currently, the 128 GB model of the newest iPad retails for $350, which is double the storage for almost $30 less than the older model. Plus, it comes in a bunch of fun colors — take that, iPad Pro!
There's no real catch to Apple's generosity, either. The base model iPad is still an iPad, even though it doesn't have the processing power of its more expensive siblings, the iPad Air and Pro. It does iPad things, runs iPad apps, and sports the latest iPadOS 26 update to vastly expand its multitasking capabilities. That's why we recently called the 11th Gen iPad the best and most affordable tablet of 2025. As we noted in that article, most people will hardly notice the difference between this and an iPad Pro without putting them side-by-side. The only real downsides to this tablet are its lack of Apple Intelligence — a minor gripe, given that Apple has fallen far behind in the AI race — and the fact that, as always, Apple charges far too much for accessories. The bottom line: there is no better tablet at this price point, at least for now.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is the cheap Android tablet for most
If you prefer Android on your tablet, it's hard to compete with Samsung, which holds the second-largest market share after Apple. Samsung provides a number of entry-level tablets, but my pick in late 2025 is the recently released Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. While not quite as cheap as the aging Galaxy Tab A9+, the S10 Lite offers more value to earn its $350 price tag. It includes a more powerful Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, 6 gigabytes of memory, 128 gigabytes of storage (plus a microSD card slot), an 8,000 mAh battery, and many years of Android updates. Oh, and you get Samsung's highly praised S Pen stylus right in the box.
This is pretty basic hardware, fit for media consumption, web browsing, and social media apps. Avid gamers should look elsewhere, as reviews of the S10 Lite note that the processor struggles beyond basic tasks. Moreover, the 90Hz TFT LCD display is a bit of a letdown. Software is where Samsung tablets really shine, and One UI 8 (Samsung's custom version of Android 16) is a massive upgrade for tablets in particular. A new multitasking system makes it easier than ever to use your tablet like a laptop when paired with a keyboard and mouse. Samsung promises seven years of updates, which gives this tablet a massive advantage over most other Android devices in its price range. Updates unlock new features and keep your device secure from threats. Many cheap Android devices lose that coverage soon after you buy them, which is why the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is a top pick among budget Android tablets.
Want a big tablet for as little as possible? Get an Amazon Fire HD 10
Amazon's hardware is all about selling you more stuff from Amazon, which is why the Fire HD 10 is dirt cheap. You don't even need to pay the full $140 MSRP. Wait long enough and there's sure to be a sale; as I write, the Fire HD 10 is down to just $70 for Amazon's Prime Big Deals event. For a device with a 10-inch, 1080p display and guaranteed updates, that's a heck of a deal. If you plan to use your tablet for reading, bingeing "The Boys," or emailing, this will get the job done. It also makes an excellent tablet for children who have outgrown cheap iPad alternatives for kids.
The downside? You're locked into Amazon's ecosystem, which can be a mixed bag if you're not a Prime loyalist. The Fire HD 10 runs Fire OS, the company's heavily modified version of Android 11. It lacks support for Google products like the Play Store, Chrome, or Gmail, replacing them with Amazon's own app store, Silk browser, and so on. If you want to read books, you'll be limited to the Kindle app (or Audible for audiobooks), though you can use Libby for library books. The cheapest version displays Amazon ads on your lock screen (the ad-free version is an extra $15). Additionally, Amazon has skimped heavily on the storage, saddling users with a meager 32 gigabytes. Even with those caveats, SlashGear's Fire HD 10 review assigned it a solid 7/10, and it remains compelling for the price. Amazon is known for taking a loss on hardware, so this is your best bet if you're looking to spend as little as possible.
Lenovo's Legion Tab Gen 3 powerful and cheap (for a gaming tablet)
Lenovo threw tablet enthusiasts a curveball when it released one of the most appealing small gaming tablets on the market. The Legion Tab Gen 3 is an 8.8-inch device with a 2.5K, 165Hz display, 12 gigabytes of RAM, and a flagship Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. To put that in plain English, it's a fully flagship device that rivals the best other companies have to offer. It's also just $420 as of this writing, which is down from its original price of $550. I wouldn't usually lend credence to a sale price, but Lenovo has apparently been running this deal on and off since at least August, perhaps in preparation for a next-gen release.
There are better gaming tablets on the market, but not at this price. The recently released RedMagic Astra is a great iPad Mini alternative with a newer Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, active cooling, and a better display, but it's far more expensive, and the difference in performance is small enough that you won't wish you'd spent the extra cash. Meanwhile, the Legion Tab Gen 3 has received stellar reviews across the board. Its processing horsepower makes it well-suited for playing demanding mobile games like "Genshin Impact" or "Destiny Rising," but its small form factor and high-resolution display make it a great option for reading books and news or catching up with emails on the go.
One more for the road: Lenovo Idea Tab
In contrast to the above gaming tablet, Lenovo makes a number of productivity-focused slates that won't bleed you on price. Among them, the Lenovo Idea Tab stands out for its solid selection of parts relative to its current price of $225 (we've seen it as low as $170 on sale). With an 11-inch, 2,560 x 1,600, 90Hz IPS display atop a metal chassis, it gives off a more premium look than many other tablets at this price point. That display has a reflective coating, which makes it ideal for working on documents and spreadsheets without worrying about screen glare.
Inside, the Lenovo Idea Tab is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and 8 gigabytes of RAM. According to AnTuTu rankings, the processor's performance is very midrange. Reviews of the Idea Tab found it to be fine for normal use, and certainly decent for the price. Unboxing value is where this tablet really shines, since it includes a Lenovo Tab Pen stylus in the box. It's a capable pen that boasts 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity with angle sensing and palm rejection. If you're a digital artist on a tight budget, the Idea Tab's screen and stylus combo make it compelling, and the pen is also great for marking up PDFs and signing documents, or taking notes in class. If you want to save even more, a model with only 4 GB of RAM and no included pen is $40 cheaper at $190. However, 4 GB is not enough memory in 2025, and you'll want the extra performance headroom. Both models come with 128 GB of storage.
How these tablets were picked
