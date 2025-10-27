These Cheap Tablets Are Actually Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a tablet in 2025, it's easy to overpay. Apple is out here shoving the same chips into the iPad Pro that it uses for the MacBook Pro, which is a great excuse to charge MacBook prices. Not to be outdone, Samsung's latest laptop-sized Tab S11 Ultra costs nearly as much as median rent in the largest U.S. cities. That's great if you're looking to replace your laptop with Samsung DeX, as I did last year, but many people don't want a tablet to be their computer. The vast majority need something suitable for watching videos, reading, or checking a few emails. For that reason, there's always been a market for low-to mid-range tablets that get the basics done at a bargain-bin price.

I've been writing about the tablet market for many years and tracking it for over a decade, so I'll be the first to admit that the pickings are slim under the $500 mark. Every manufacturer makes trade-offs, so the trick is to find those that compromise in ways you won't notice day-to-day. If you know where to look, there are a number of attractive tablets that won't break the bank.

I rounded up five of the best tablets you can find under $500 in late 2025. Spoiler alert: you can get a fantastic, new iPad for significantly less than that, and you can get a bare-bones Android tablet for well under $100 from one of the most well-known brands on the planet. These picks make great everyday devices and even better holiday gifts. So, here are some cheap tablets that are actually worth buying.