3 Cheap iPad Alternatives For Your Kids

Tablets are an increasingly common way to keep kids occupied with books, games, and other forms of entertainment, and kids love them too. It's a well-known fact that even toddlers are able to navigate an iPad with relative ease (though the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping tablets away from kids until at least age 2 aside from video calling). But as child-friendly as iPads can be, they're also expensive. Even the entry-level iPad runs $350 for the cheapest version, which is a lot of scratch for something your kids might try to use as an improvised baseball bat. Sure, you could throw it in one of those kid-friendly cases, but you're only delaying the inevitable. Plus, it's not as if the average child has much use for the productivity-focused features of iPadOS, or needs the beefy processing power of Apple's custom silicon.

As one of SlashGear's resident tablet nerds, I've spent entirely too much time studying the differences between iPads and Android tablets, going hands-on with tablets large and small, and helping users avoid mistakes with Android tablets. When it comes to parents looking for a cheap screen to occupy their little ones, I've narrowed down three of the best options. These tablets were selected based on their value for the price, child-friendly features and safety, and relative durability (including child-proof accessories that come in the box). So, for those who need a kid-friendly touchscreen on a budget, here are three of the best options you can find in 2025.