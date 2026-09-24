5 Budget-Friendly Tablets That Can Replace Your Old Laptop

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Can a tablet replace your old laptop? In short, absolutely. The longer answer requires you to dive a little deeper and ask yourself how you typically use your laptop, where you like to work on your laptop, and what your budget is for a new tablet.

If you tend to use more internet-based applications like Google services, most cheap tablets can handle that with no issues. However, if you need to have multiple tabs open at once or to download specific resource-heavy apps, a tablet might not be able to replace your laptop unless you're willing to expand your budget quite a bit and pick up a tablet like a Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra or Apple's M4-powered iPad.

Then again, if you like to use your laptop on more unsteady surfaces like your lap, a tablet might not be stable enough. Or if you like to work on the go away from an outlet, a tablet may not have enough battery life for you. For those who like to work at a desk or a table, it's easy to use a few gadgets to transform a tablet into a worthy laptop replacement, like a sturdy charging stand, a wireless mouse and keyboard, or a USB-C hub to add extra ports. With those helpful gadgets, any of the budget-friendly tablets we rounded up here would make a fine laptop alternative for basic daily productivity tasks.