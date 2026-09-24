5 Budget-Friendly Tablets That Can Replace Your Old Laptop
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Can a tablet replace your old laptop? In short, absolutely. The longer answer requires you to dive a little deeper and ask yourself how you typically use your laptop, where you like to work on your laptop, and what your budget is for a new tablet.
If you tend to use more internet-based applications like Google services, most cheap tablets can handle that with no issues. However, if you need to have multiple tabs open at once or to download specific resource-heavy apps, a tablet might not be able to replace your laptop unless you're willing to expand your budget quite a bit and pick up a tablet like a Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra or Apple's M4-powered iPad.
Then again, if you like to use your laptop on more unsteady surfaces like your lap, a tablet might not be stable enough. Or if you like to work on the go away from an outlet, a tablet may not have enough battery life for you. For those who like to work at a desk or a table, it's easy to use a few gadgets to transform a tablet into a worthy laptop replacement, like a sturdy charging stand, a wireless mouse and keyboard, or a USB-C hub to add extra ports. With those helpful gadgets, any of the budget-friendly tablets we rounded up here would make a fine laptop alternative for basic daily productivity tasks.
Apple 11-Inch iPad
This list of budget-friendly tablets to replace a laptop wouldn't be complete without an iPad. That said, when trying to stick to a lower budget, there's really only one option: Apple's latest 11-inch iPad. This 11th Gen iPad launched in 2025 at just $349, but has since been affected by price increases Apple announced in mid-2026. Its new base price is $449, which is certainly not as great of a deal, but still relatively affordable for a tablet with these specs.
This iPad features Apple's A16 chip, 128GB of storage, a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera in front, a 12-megapixel wide rear camera, built-in Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6, and an 11-inch, 2360x1640-pixel Liquid Retina display. With those specs and its compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Folio, it's more than equipped to tackle simple tasks like answering emails, making online shopping orders, writing papers, or creating presentations.
In SlashGear's 2025 iPad review, we highlighted its overall performance, solid build quality, reliable battery, beautiful screen, and a mostly smooth experience with iPadOS. While the accessories compatible with this iPad are great quality, we couldn't help but point out that third-party offerings are much cheaper and just as great. That, along with expensive storage upgrades, were two of our biggest gripes with this iPad, but if you're willing to explore third-party accessories and mostly use cloud storage, this becomes a nearly perfect tablet.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Samsung's most elite tablet at the time of writing is the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, but its price exceeds that of many entry-level laptops. A good budget-friendly alternative that's still powerful enough to replace a laptop is the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, which retails for $399. This base configuration is equipped with 128GB of storage (with the option of adding up to 2TB extra with a microSD card), 6GB of RAM, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and Samsung's Exynos 1380 processor. Via the Samsung Notes app on Android, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite can utilize AI to solve math problems, assist with handwritten notes, and other simple processing tasks.
The S10 Lite also features a large 10.9-inch display with a resolution of 2112x1320 pixels and a smooth refresh rate of 90Hz, and the included S Pen is incredibly responsive on the screen and attaches magnetically to the tablet's side. In one S10 Lite review, the tablet's 8,000mAh battery lasted eight hours after letting an HD YouTube video loop continuously at max brightness. Add a keyboard, mouse, and stand to this tablet and you might fool a lot of people into thinking you're working on a traditional laptop.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is technically a laptop, but it's a detachable 2-in-1 laptop, or sometimes also referred to as a tablet PC. This means that it can function as a traditional laptop, or you can ditch the keyboard entirely and just use it as a tablet. For that reason, along with its incredibly affordable price tag, we think it's worthy of consideration for anyone looking to replace their laptop with a tablet.
Lenovo's Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of built-in storage, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, an 8-megapixel camera in back, and an 11-inch, 1920x 1200-pixel display. Then, as a Chromebook, this 2-in-1 uses ChromeOS, which might not have as much app compatibility as Windows or macOS, but it's a lot more compatible than Android or iOS.
For just $449, this particular configuration on Amazon comes with an extra 64GB of storage via an SD card and a 7-in-1 USB-C hub to expand port variety. By default, the Chromebook also includes a folio case and a detachable keyboard, which can feel a little small for larger hands, according to PCMag's Chromebook Duet review. That said, there are a ton of other Bluetooth keyboard options that would work well with this tablet PC if you didn't love its included keyboard.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+
Android tablets haven't quite caught up to the standards of Apple's iPads, but they're the most budget-friendly tablet options. Additionally, if you only need to carry out basic, web-based tasks, Android tablets work just fine. One of the greatest value Android tablets is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, which retails for $299 but often goes on sale for even less.
It has a fairly large 11-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1920x1200 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz, 128GB of built-in storage with an option to add up to 2TB extra via a microSD card, 6GB of RAM, and a MediaTek MT8775 processor that's more than capable of utilizing AI via Google Gemini to help you refine emails and papers, answer quick questions, edit images, and more. For selfies and video calls, there's a 5-megapixel front camera, and for other photos, there's a sharper 8-megapixel camera with autofocus in back.
Samsung estimates that this tablet's 7040 mAh battery can last up to 15 hours when playing 720p video at roughly 160 nits brightness. When Android Authority tested the Galaxy Tab A11+, it typically delivered around five to six hours of battery life with mixed usage at an unspecified brightness level. Although that's not necessarily iPad-rivaling battery life, it's decent, and Samsung offers improved 25W charging support with this model.
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro
The Lenovo Idea Tab is one of the best cheap tablets you can buy, and the Pro version at just $379 offers more than enough performance oomph to replace your old laptop. Inside, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of built-in storage, an 8-megapixel camera in front, and a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. It comes with Android 14 out of the box (upgradeable to Android 16) and it's fitted with Google Gemini to offer countless helpful AI features, like assistance with writing, planning, editing images, and more.
The 12.7-inch, 2944x1840-pixel display is a joy to look at whether you're working on boring daily tasks or fun activities, like catching up on TV shows or playing games. As a bonus, this tablet's relatively affordable price of $379 includes a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and a folio case. The tablet's overall value was one of the biggest highlights in TechRadar's Idea Tab Pro review, along with its premium design and impressive JBL-tuned speakers. The downsides to this tablet are the same as any Android tablet, but if you only need a web browser for your laptop-related tasks, you likely wouldn't encounter many compatibility issues with Android.
Methodology
To start creating this list of budget-friendly tablets that could replace your old laptop, we first drew on the SlashGear team's collective years of experience testing laptops and tablets to determine what kind of minimum specs a budget-friendly tablet might need to replace a laptop. This provided us with a few standout tablets that instantly came to mind as good laptop alternatives. From there, we narrowed our list down to tablets priced below $700, since that's how much the MacBook Neo retails for.
While the SlashGear team has hands-on experience with most tablets mentioned here, it's important to us to be able to back up our recommendations with online ratings and official reviews from trusted publications. For that reason, every tablet mentioned here has a minimum average rating of 4 stars, at least 200 ratings across popular online retailers, and a review from either SlashGear or another trusted publication, most of which have standardized test results and detailed thoughts to peruse.