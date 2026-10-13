5 Makita LXT Tools Under $150 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Any brand that is looking to offer the widest range of battery-powered cordless tools will need several different battery lines to power tools of different types and sizes. Makita is no exception. The brand has XGT, LXT, and CXT battery systems, with its LXT line being the most versatile of the bunch. This 18V battery line includes more than 350 tools and products, spanning everything from saws and drills to heated jackets.

As useful as it might be in the depths of winter, a heated jacket is one of the more niche products within the line. The saws and drills, in contrast, appeal to a much wider audience, and as a result, they have amassed far more reviews from buyers at stores like Home Depot.

Reviews are a particularly useful metric when it comes to working out which tools are worth investing in — if hundreds or even thousands of reviewers have already come away impressed with a tool, it's much more likely to be worth adding to your own collection. These 18V LXT Makita tools have all been thoroughly tested by reviewers, and they're all among the highest-rated of their kind.