Makita LXT Premium Vs. LXT Sub-Compact 18V Tools: What's The Difference?
Makita offers several different battery systems for cordless tools. It has a small 12V system called CXT for compact handheld tools. There's the 40V XGT system for larger, mostly outdoor tools. For its largest system, there's ConnectX, which is designed for commercial tools. In the middle of it all is probably Makita's most versatile and common system: the 18V LXT system. With these batteries, you have the ability to power everything from a drill driver to a lawn mower.
The LXT line doesn't conform to one thing, though. LXT-branded tools come in three different categories. There are the LXT X2 tools that require two 18V batteries to properly power the tool, but the bigger difference is between LXT Premium and LXT Sub-Compact tools. Both use the same 18V LXT batteries, but there's a clear difference between them — mostly, it comes down to size.
Makita designs the LXT Sub-Compact tools to resemble the feel of holding a smaller tool that would normally only use a 12V battery, but it has the performance of a tool that has an 18V battery. Despite the "Premium" in the name, LXT Premium tools are Makita's name for its standard 18V tools. The two lines share many tools, whether it's a drill/driver or a circular saw, so with a Sub-Compact model, you're essentially getting a smaller version. You can easily tell the difference because LXT Premium tools' primary color is Makita's signature teal, while LXT Sub-Compact tools are primarily black. While size may be the main difference, you can see more discrepancies if you look at the details of each tool.
An LXT Premium and Sub-Compact tool-to-tool comparison
To see how the LXT Premium and LXT Sub-Compact lines differ, compare and contrast an equivalent tool from each line. A great test case is one of the most common tools out there: a cordless half-inch drill/driver. The LXT Premium tool is 6-7/8 inches long and weighs 4.65 pounds, which includes the weight of a battery. Meanwhile, the Sub-Compact version of this tool is 5-7/8 inches long and weighs only 2.9 pounds with a battery. While that may be much easier to hold, it delivers far less power.
The Sub-Compact drill/driver can generate 350 in.-lb. of maximum torque. That's paltry compared to the whopping 970 in.-lb. of maximum torque achieved by the Premium model. Both drill/drivers have two variable-speed settings, but the Premium maxes out at 550 and 1,800 RPM, while the Sub-Compact gets to 500 and 1,700 RPM. In terms of how far it can actually drill into a particular material, the Sub-Compact can get up to 1-7/16 inches into wood, but the Premium can get a full two inches. Where they come out on the same level is with steel, each offering a half-inch drilling capacity.
Beyond the tools themselves, there's also the price difference. Because they're smaller and less powerful, the LXT Sub-Compact tools cost less than the LXT Premium ones. With these drills, the Sub-Compact model goes for $139, with the Premium one retailing for $159. It's up to you to determine whether you want a lighter, less expensive option or a more powerful one.