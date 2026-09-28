Makita LXT Premium Vs. LXT Sub-Compact 18V Tools: What's The Difference?

Makita offers several different battery systems for cordless tools. It has a small 12V system called CXT for compact handheld tools. There's the 40V XGT system for larger, mostly outdoor tools. For its largest system, there's ConnectX, which is designed for commercial tools. In the middle of it all is probably Makita's most versatile and common system: the 18V LXT system. With these batteries, you have the ability to power everything from a drill driver to a lawn mower.

The LXT line doesn't conform to one thing, though. LXT-branded tools come in three different categories. There are the LXT X2 tools that require two 18V batteries to properly power the tool, but the bigger difference is between LXT Premium and LXT Sub-Compact tools. Both use the same 18V LXT batteries, but there's a clear difference between them — mostly, it comes down to size.

Makita designs the LXT Sub-Compact tools to resemble the feel of holding a smaller tool that would normally only use a 12V battery, but it has the performance of a tool that has an 18V battery. Despite the "Premium" in the name, LXT Premium tools are Makita's name for its standard 18V tools. The two lines share many tools, whether it's a drill/driver or a circular saw, so with a Sub-Compact model, you're essentially getting a smaller version. You can easily tell the difference because LXT Premium tools' primary color is Makita's signature teal, while LXT Sub-Compact tools are primarily black. While size may be the main difference, you can see more discrepancies if you look at the details of each tool.