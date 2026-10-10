10 Downsides To Solar Farms Everyone Should Be Aware Of

Solar power is one of the most promising and fastest-growing sources of clean, renewable energy on the planet — and it has had an interesting evolution. It has been available since the 1950s, and President Carter even installed solar water-heating panels in the White House as early as 1979. But utility-scale solar farms barely existed by the turn of the century. In fact, the first large-scale farm capable of supplying power to the grid didn't go online until 2007. Since then, their numbers have grown so fast that by 2020 they were producing over half of all solar electricity in the United States. In May 2026, solar generated more electricity in the U.S. than coal for the first time ever.

But as with any kind of large-scale development that moves at such a pace, it's worth pausing to take a look at what we might be missing. Large solar farms come with a real set of consequences that might not always be the topic of dinner-table conversations. It's important to note that we're talking about the large, ground-mounted kind that covers hundreds of acres of land and not the panels on someone's roof or other solar-powered gadgets that can come in handy for homeowners. They are two very different things, and the downsides of one are not necessarily the downsides of the other.

We're not aiming to make a case against solar power here, either. It is, after all, one of the best tools we have for generating clean energy at scale. What we are aiming for is to simply lay out what peer-reviewed research and official bodies actually say about the issues that come with these farms. Nothing is perfect, and solar farms are no exception. But understanding where the problems lie is the first step toward doing solar better.