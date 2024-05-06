Are Solar Panels Recyclable? What You Need To Know

There are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to installing solar panels. How much will it cost? Are there any available subsidies or reimbursements? What kind of panel fits your situation best? And so on. But another important thing to consider is what to do with old solar panels when it's inevitably time to replace them.

Granted, unless you move into a space that already had panels installed you probably won't have to figure out a game plan for a couple of decades. But eventually you'll have to throw them away — thus somewhat negating the more environmentally friendly energy solution they represent.

But surely something as Green as a solar panel is also recyclable, right? It wouldn't make sense to develop these kinds of technologies only to have them waste away in a landfill, in some cases potentially poisoning the ground around them due to the use of toxic materials in their construction. There has to be a way to strip them down to their base elements, or at least repurpose them.