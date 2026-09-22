Why Do Solar Panels Lose Their Efficiency Over Time?

In the past two years alone, there have been a million new solar power installations brought online in the United States. Indeed, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the cumulative output of U.S. solar installations is enough to power about a third of U.S. homes. That's a lot of solar panels — and each and every one of them is inevitably losing efficiency. While studies suggest that solar panels could last longer than we imagined, there is a gradual and steady performance drop that, for the moment at least, comes with the territory.

The drop in efficiency can be broken down into three main categories: light-induced degradation (LID), potential-induced degradation (PID), and aging-related degradation (AID). How much degradation occurs depends on several factors, including the quality and type of panel. However, the total annual loss of solar panel efficiency falls in the range of 0.3% to 1%, with an average loss of about 0.5% across the industry.

Efficiency loss through LID mainly affects older P-Type panels. It's often referred to as an adjustment stage. Somewhat ironically, this loss occurs when sunlight hits the cells for the first time; this causes a condition known as boron-oxygen defect and can reduce out-of-the-box efficiency by about 1 to 3%. This is a one-off loss that is unavoidable; the good news is that modern N-type panels have virtually eliminated this factor.