New Study Suggests Solar Panels Could Last Even Longer Than We Thought

If you're weighing up whether or not it's worth getting solar panels fitted to your house, one of the key considerations is how long you can expect those panels to last. A new study reports that, with the right conditions, solar panels can continue to operate efficiently for significantly longer than most tests initially expected. However, there is a catch. The study was published in EES Solar journal, and tracked the performance of six solar panel systems installed in various locations across Switzerland over the course of three decades. Some were located in lower-altitude, warmer environments, while others were in higher-altitude, cooler areas.

On average, the systems declined in performance by just 0.24 percent each year. That's despite previous industry estimates suggesting that most solar panel systems could expect to lose 0.75%-1% of their performance annually. This slower rate of decline suggests that estimates regarding how long solar panels can last might be pessimistic, with most of the surveyed panels retaining more than 80 percent of their initial performance even after 30-35 years of use.

The degradation of the solar panels varied between higher and lower altitude areas, with panels located in higher altitude areas degrading slower. This was reportedly due to the lower thermal stress levels endured by those high-altitude panels. However, the most significant factor in how fast the panels degraded wasn't their location, but their initial build quality.