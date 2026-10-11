7 Of The Best Fujifilm Cameras You Can Buy In 2026

As good as the previous X-T4 was, many didn't like the added bulk and preferred the older X-T3 body. Fortunately, Fujifilm went back to a smaller footprint with the X-T5 ($1,999 on Amazon) while retaining the bigger grip, making it supremely comfortable to use with almost any lens. You still get the traditional camera experience, complete with dials for ISO and shutter speed.

The main reason the X-T5 is our overall pick and one of the most popular mirrorless cameras on the market is its 40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor. While some photographers argue against APS-C sensors, the X-T5's images are exceptional. Yes, pixel peepers will notice some extra noise in the harshest scenarios, but that's down to the extra resolution, according to the YouTube channel DPReview TV. You can adjust the colors using the 19 different Film Simulations, each with its own character, and the HDR is spot on.

The new AF-C system can continuously track subjects like bikes, animals, and cars. While we wouldn't call the X-T5 a videographer's camera, its video capabilities are still impressive. You can record up to 6K/30 fps in 10-bit 4:2:2 color. It supports F-Log and F-Log2, which is great news for professionals who use custom LUTs, as well as 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW using an Atomos HDMI recorder. The X-T5 and X-H2 share the same sensor and processor, but they serve different needs. The X-T5 nails the traditional camera formula with its manual controls, while the X-H2 has better video capabilities, including 8K recording. You can't go wrong with either.