13 Of The Best Sony Cameras You Can Buy In 2026

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There are a few major camera brands that come to mind when speaking about photography — Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Sony, among a few. Depending on your usage and the lens ecosystem you prefer, you can pick up DSLRs from any of these brands, and you're bound to have an excellent experience. If you're primarily into videography, though, Sony is a top choice for many content creators. The brand has consistently made some excellent full-frame and APS-C cameras over the years, making it a lucrative option. Sony's S-Log video format is also widely liked among professionals, and the brand's G Master lenses are excellent.

If you're considering a Sony, you may be confused by the sheer number of options the brand offers. From compact cameras that are easy to use when traveling to heavyweights for hardcore filmmaking professionals, Sony offers a ton of cameras across various price points. To make your life easier, we've compiled a list of the best Sony cameras for specific purposes.

Whether you're just getting started in your content creation journey, you want a lightweight camera for vlogging, or you often take trips to national parks to capture some gorgeous wildlife, we've got you covered. While we have firsthand experience with many of these cameras, we've also consulted professional reviews from camera experts to shortlist the options.