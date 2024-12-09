3 Top-Rated Alternatives To The Fujifilm X100VI

Launched in February 2024, the Fujifilm X100VI grew in popularity so much that the company is still hard at work fulfilling its orders. The mirrorless camera sports a 40-megapixel APS-C sized cropped sensor with a 35mm equivalent fixed-lens that delivers a maximum aperture of F/2.0. This gives your images the smooth bokeh look that most smartphones mimic using software processing nowadays.

Advertisement

Scoring a 9/10 rating in SlashGear's review of the Fujifilm X100VI, it's easy to see why demand for this camera has skyrocketed. Not only is it pocket-sized and pretty, but it churns out really solid-looking images, especially when combined with Fujifilm's film simulation modes. With decades of experience in manufacturing optics as well as photographic film, Fujifilm's cameras emulate the distinct look of classic film stocks.

The camera is often out of stock on official channels. Given its scarcity, if you want one, it's smart to start looking for other options. This list contains some of the most popular Fujifilm X100VI alternatives you can buy. These cameras are all highly rated by experts in the industry, and you can find out more about our methodology at the end of this read.

Advertisement