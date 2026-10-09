11 New Multi-Tools To Add To Your Wishlist In 2026

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Multi-tools are exceptionally useful gadgets to have in your pocket, either for carrying around the house to use on everyday tasks or for taking with you on your next backpacking or camping trip, especially if you take one of these models with you. Many of the tools you'll often find carefully built into these devices can really come in handy. However, it can be easy to overlook the latest models if you've already been using yours for years.

The brands that make these products are always coming out with new models, and we've gone through and found some of the newest multi-tools to hit the market that seem worth paying attention to. Because many of these products are so new, they don't have too many direct reviews based on hands-on experiences by experts or ratings from customers, so don't take their inclusion here as firm endorsements. With that said, here are 11 multi-tools that came out this year you may find particularly interesting.