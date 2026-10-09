11 New Multi-Tools To Add To Your Wishlist In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Multi-tools are exceptionally useful gadgets to have in your pocket, either for carrying around the house to use on everyday tasks or for taking with you on your next backpacking or camping trip, especially if you take one of these models with you. Many of the tools you'll often find carefully built into these devices can really come in handy. However, it can be easy to overlook the latest models if you've already been using yours for years.
The brands that make these products are always coming out with new models, and we've gone through and found some of the newest multi-tools to hit the market that seem worth paying attention to. Because many of these products are so new, they don't have too many direct reviews based on hands-on experiences by experts or ratings from customers, so don't take their inclusion here as firm endorsements. With that said, here are 11 multi-tools that came out this year you may find particularly interesting.
Roxon Flex Titan
Roxon multi-tools vary in scale and use, from the standard multi-tool device to one being entirely devoted to flipping burgers and operating a barbecue. It's why we feel the brand outshines Leatherman when it comes to price and customization.
Central to the brand's appeal is that Roxon multitools all come with a default set of functions, with the option to swap them out for more specific capabilities. For example, the newly available Flex Titan is a modular multi-tool a little over 4 inches long, and weighing half a pound, making it comfortable and easy to fit in your pocket. It comes with a range of everyday tools, like several types of pliers, scissors, a rope cutter, a flat file, a tapered saw, and a ¼-inch bit adapter, to name a few, and it is compatible with a range of both short and long add-ons — two of which come included.
A comb attachment and one holding a pen, tweezers, and a sewing needle come with the tool, but you can also buy a wire stripper, house key, double-ended flat bits, nail clippers, and more. Roxon sells dozens of add-ons, and they get pretty niche. You can grab fish hook removers, hook sharpeners, notched cutting tools, or even scalpels, depending on your needs. The Flex Titan comes with five short and long slots, giving you a range of tool customization. The base model is available for $109.99.
Leatherman Signal Sandstorm
In addition to being the most famous ones, Leatherman is also one of the best multi-tool brands. The company has a range of products, from budget-friendly choices to incredibly high-end and expensive tools.
A new model from Leatherman's brand that you can pick up is the Signal Sandstorm, a limited-edition multi-tool that comes with 19 different tools, including a saw, hammer, wire strippers, can and bottle opener, ³⁄₁₆-inch box wrench, and a sharpener, to name a few. It's 4.5 inches long while closed, and weighs a little less than half a pound. It does come with a removable pocket clip, allowing you to choose to keep it in your pocket or on the side of your hip.
Because the Signal Sandstorm is a limited-edition model, it won't be available forever, and you can get it for $179.95, but it only comes in the Sandstorm color. A standard Leatherman Signal that is not on a limited run and features much more customization is also available, and it comes at a lower $149.95.
The James Brand Helton
The James Brand brings a focus on providing everyday tools with a minimalist and modern sensibility. Its multi-tools are usually smaller than the average model, and they have smoother designs, shifting away from a traditional bulky, industrial look.
If you like the sound of a smaller multi-tool with fewer superfluous options attached to it, The James Brand has The Helton. It comes with a serrated blade, a magnetized #2 Phillips head, a bottle opener, a nail file, a magnetized flathead at the end of the file, and spring-action scissors. All of the tools lock into place when you switch them out, preventing you from hurting yourself or causing something to fold back into the handle. The tools are also made from stainless steel, with an aluminum handle holding them together.
By default, there's a belt clip on the side, but you can swap this out for a lanyard attachment. The belt clip doubles as a pair of tweezers and a metal pick. It's 3.5 inches long, under 6 inches with the blade unfolded, making it smaller than a package of gum, and it weighs less than a quarter pound. You can get The Helton for $169.
Ideaspark K-Smart X
If you've tried all the standard brand multi-tools, finding something that feels entirely new can be tricky in a market as established as this one. For those willing to take a risk, the K-Smart X is a Kickstarter project created by Ideaspark. It's the fifth edition of a multi-tool that the company originally launched in 2022.
The K-Smart X looks like a keychain attachment that's a little over 4 inches long, and nearly as thin as a AA battery, weighing less than a tenth of a pound. The device is made from titanium and comes with a pry bar, hex wrench set, bit driver, fire starter, bottle opener, nail puller, glass breaker, package cutter, dual-scale ruler, and a belt clip to fasten it to the side of your hip or hang off your backpack. Most of the tools involve no moving parts — they occupy just a different space on the clip's body — but there's also a quick-release button to open the clip or detach the keychain ring.
Even though the Kickstarter campaign is over for the K-Smart X, there's a late back pledge for anyone who wants to get the tool for $59 at a minimum. There are also additional pledge tiers for those who want to purchase several.
Tacray MT1 EDC Multitool
Based in Yangjiang, China, the Tacray company focuses on and specializes in creating carry gear made to fit in someone's pocket. These small tools are made to be easy to carry around with you while providing help to complete a range of tasks around the house or when you're outside, making it simple for you to always have tools within reach.
It's the same with Tacray's MT1 EDC Multitool, which comes with a flashlight and a knife. The tool is less than 3.5 inches long while closed, weighs less than a quarter pound, and is made from titanium. It comes with a tanto blade, bottle and can opener, seatbelt cutter, flathead screwdriver, and a pry bar. There's also a removable tungsten steel glass breaker and reversible pocket clip, providing a small amount of adaptability if you'd rather be without those options. The flashlight is an LED that can be recharged within an hour, with high, medium, and low settings up to 260 lumens.
You can get it for $80. It comes in zombie green and jungle ops, or you can get the pro version for $99, where the tool is made of titanium.
Leatherman Captain's Crunch
Another new option from Leatherman is the Garage Batch #008: Captain's Crunch. It's a final lap for a favorite tool and a limited-edition model, which means it could be an ideal gift for fans of the brand. Anyone who fondly remembers getting their first Leatherman Crunch will know that this could make for a robust tool to add to the workshop.
The Captain's Crunch is made from stainless steel, is a little over 4 inches in length, and weighs 0.41 pounds. It has a distinct silver color throughout the entire design, with notable gold accents on the bit, scale, and T-Shank holders, and a custom-made leather sheet with a gold-lettering accessory pocket. It comes with 11 tools, such as regular and locking pliers, wire and hard-wire cutters, wire strippers, a ruler, a pin vise, T-Shank, scalpel, large bit, and ¼-inch hex bit driver.
It's only available while supplies last, and you can get it for $250. Although it is a limited-edition item, it comes with the Leatherman 25-year warranty.
Tacray Vinto 5-in-1 Titanium Grey
Having a multi-tool is always nice, but you may not use every tool that a standard one comes with. Sometimes it's nice to have a small, simple tool with fewer options that you use more frequently. For anyone who wants fewer options in a smaller model, Tacray offers the Vinto 5-in-1 multi-tool keychain.
The Vinto is 1.5 inches long, doubling in size with the knife out, and it barely weighing a tenth of a pound, and is made entirely from titanium. The back end of the tool features a clip for attaching it to other things, including your key ring or the clip of a backpack. In addition to the folding blade, the other tools that come with the Vinto are a seatbelt cutter, bottle opener, and a flathead screwdriver. The blade features a push-button system that requires a two-hand operation to open and close, to prevent the knife from coming out when you aren't intending to use it.
You can get the Vinto for $39.96 in its grey form, or it comes in black, blue, green, or pink for $24.96.
Gerber Stakeout Drive
Based in Portland, Oregon, Gerber Gear creates a wide range of knives, multi-tools, and survival equipment for a diverse outdoor audience. The Stakeout Drive is one of the company's newest models, and it comes ready for you to use at home or our on a camping trip.
10 different tools are built into this 4.6-inch-long multi-tool, which is made from stainless steel and weighs almost half a pound. It comes with needlenose and standard pliers, a plain-edge blade, a flip-bit drive, scissors, a wire cutter, a file and chisel, and a bottle opener. The design features a classic butterfly opening, allowing for quick access to the tools. It also comes with a carabiner and pocket clip, so you can choose how you want to carry it around. There's even a small ruler built into the side on the back of the tool if you want to quickly measure or have a straight line while you work.
You can get the Stakeout Drive for $79.99, and it comes in black or silver.
Böker Naturensöhne MK II NXT
German knife manufacturer Böker was originally founded in 1869 and has become Europe's largest producer of sporting, tactical, and collector's knives, so it has a wealth of history in designing and crafting this sort of product. The brand's Naturensöhne MK II NXT multi-tool is a compact and versatile pocket knife with several other tools attached to it, and great example of why we believe Böker is one of the best Swiss Army Knife alternatives out there.
The Naturensöhne is 3.7 inches long and weighs a quarter of a pound. The handle is made from G10, a glass-fiber-reinforced plastic, and the blade is made from Swedish Sandvik steel, which is also used in the production of razor blades.The primary tool of this design is its drop point blade, which is nearly 3 inches long and 0.09 inches thick. However, the tool also comes with a wood saw, combination pliers, reamer, awl, tweezers, a toothpick, a glass breaker, and a pocket clip for you to hold it on your belt. The tweezers and toothpick are integrated into the handle.
You can get the Naturensöhne for $128.95, and it only comes with a green handle.
Leatherman Wave Alpha 16-in-1
Leatherman's latest Wave Alpha could be a worthy addition to our list of worthwhile multi-tools to take on your next backpacking trip. It's the 2026 version of a multi-tool that Leatherman has been making since 1998, and it comes with several additions customers have been requesting for several years.
The Wave Alpha is 4 inches long and weighs a little over half a pound, made from stainless steel, making it one of the larger multi-tools on this list. The weight makes sense, given that there are 18 tools stuffed into this design. It comes with needle nose and regular pliers, wire strippers, a knife blade, a medium screwdriver, a small bit driver, a can and bottle opener, a wood file, a large bit driver, and several more. Notably, the Wave Alpha now includes a built-in full-size, spring-action pair of scissors. It also comes with a reverse-tanto, plain-edge blade, a first for the Wave, made from MagnaCut steel and featuring a thumb stud for quickly drawing the blade with one hand.
You can get the Wave Alpha for $254.95, which comes in Canyonland, Cascadia, or Obsidian.
Victorinox Synergy Alox Swiss Army Knife
Fans of the traditional Swiss Army Knife are often on the lookout to see what new multi-tools Victorinox releases. The Swiss brand is renowned for its multi-tools, and we've covered a full breakdown of its history, but the Synergy Alox Swiss Army Knife is offering a little something new. It's a part of Victorinox's Alox Refined collection, where the intention was to create Swiss Army Knives with a modern look and a minimalist design.
The Synergy Alox is 3.6 inches long and weighs only 0.17 pounds, which should make it easy to keep on you, either in a pocket, clipped onto a belt, or tucked away on your hip or pants. It comes with nine different tools: a pocket knife, box opener, nail file, 3-millimeter and 7-millimeter screwdriver heads, nail cleaner, and wire stripper.
You can get the Synergy Alox Swiss Army Knife for $62.12, and it comes in red, dark blue, or silver. It also comes with Victorinox's lifetime warranty.