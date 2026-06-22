This Brand Outshines Leatherman Multitools In Price And Customization

Whether you're tinkering with smaller DIY projects around the house or traversing the great outdoors for a weekend off the grid, a good multitool is an invaluable devices. A "good" pocket-sized multitool is, however, sometimes tricky to come by despite there being no shortage of options available. On top of that, there's also a worthy debate as to whether a multitool or a Swiss Army Knife is the best option for your needs.

For many folks, the multitool is likely to be the device that provides the most comprehensive range of coverage in the most travel-friendly package. If you're in the market for such a device, you're likely to come across the Leatherman name early in your search, as the brand is regarded among the best multitool manufacturers in the market. Its tools tend to be a little pricier than many of its competitors, however, so Roxon might be a brand worth checking out if you're looking to save a few bucks.

As far as price goes, you'll no doubt notice the difference with even a casual glance at Roxon's and Leatherman's websites, with a multitool from the latter brand sometimes ranging over $100 more in price for a comparable device from Roxon. That is just the case with Leatherman's $249.95 ARC Multitool and Roxon's similar-in-scope Flex Titan, which sells for $109.99.