This Brand Outshines Leatherman Multitools In Price And Customization
Whether you're tinkering with smaller DIY projects around the house or traversing the great outdoors for a weekend off the grid, a good multitool is an invaluable devices. A "good" pocket-sized multitool is, however, sometimes tricky to come by despite there being no shortage of options available. On top of that, there's also a worthy debate as to whether a multitool or a Swiss Army Knife is the best option for your needs.
For many folks, the multitool is likely to be the device that provides the most comprehensive range of coverage in the most travel-friendly package. If you're in the market for such a device, you're likely to come across the Leatherman name early in your search, as the brand is regarded among the best multitool manufacturers in the market. Its tools tend to be a little pricier than many of its competitors, however, so Roxon might be a brand worth checking out if you're looking to save a few bucks.
As far as price goes, you'll no doubt notice the difference with even a casual glance at Roxon's and Leatherman's websites, with a multitool from the latter brand sometimes ranging over $100 more in price for a comparable device from Roxon. That is just the case with Leatherman's $249.95 ARC Multitool and Roxon's similar-in-scope Flex Titan, which sells for $109.99.
Customization options are really where Roxon outpaces Leatherman
While Roxon may not always beat Leatherman's multitools in price, such variances are pretty prevalent in the brand's respective online outlets. The price differences are largely due to a perceived difference in overall build quality and materials, with Leatherman generally using higher graded steels in its tools, such as its own CPM MagnaCut products. The brand does, however, make affordable options like the SlashGear-approved Micra.
Such questions of quality can be hard to ignore, particularly if you've got heavy-duty plans for your multitool. If, however, versatility is your primary concern at the point of purchase, Roxon has a pretty clear advantage over Leatherman due to the fully customizable nature of its devices. Yes, Leatherman has customizable multitools in its lineup, too. But if you glance through the add-on tool options available on either brand's site, Roxon's Flex system appears to feature far more implements than Leatherman.
Roxon also takes its customizability to one area that Leatherman simply does not by offering a true modular build-your-own multitool option. That option allows users to take full control of their multi-tool setup through either the brand's Flex or Phantom modular ecosystems. That means if you use your multitool more frequently when you're out biking, you can fill it with tools dedicated solely to that endeavor. Ditto if you're more of a camping and fishing type who needs tools to that effect. And yes, you can always swap those tools in and out with compatible implements from the Flex or Phantom systems when the need arises.