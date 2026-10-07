5 Disadvantages Of Classic Inline Twin Motorycycle Engines

Born into obscurity in Europe during the pre-war years as a step up from the ubiquitous single cylinder motor, classic inline twin motorcycle engines first rose to prominence in the post-war years on the gritty streets of the U.K. The working class areas of England were still recovering from aftermath of WWII when the droning noise of a new type of motorcycle engine was first heard on the sooty streets.

Inline twin-equipped bikes, notorious for their bad behavior, would transcend the place and time of their birth, and in doing so become icons of the misbehaved. Piloted primarily by young men with a taste for speed and a budget that barely stretched beyond boots, the story of the inline twin is one of overcoming problems and building something great from the parts life has dropped on you by utilizing sweat, blood, ingenuity, and no doubt some colorful language.

Early inline twins had some famous problems and design flaws. These engines powered bikes that could be charitably considered difficult motorcycles. Some of these bikes, despite their troublesome nature, would rise to prominence not only in motorcycling circles, but in pop culture. These temperamental engines powered motorcycles considered to be both terrible and wonderful in the same breath. Inline twins were the beating heart of a motorcycle movement, embraced by rebels everywhere. The classic inline twins managed to overcome some significant issues to eventually carve out a place for themselves in motorcycle culture.