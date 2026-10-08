5 Mid-Size SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Land Rover Defender

In a world of sport utility offerings that include everything from rugged off-road 4x4s and opulent luxury cruisers, to track-focused performance models, buyers can be overwhelmed with options. At the same time, some popular SUV models tend to blend together, with similar styling, engines and driving experiences that can feel a bit generic. The Land Rover Defender, though, is a modern SUV that manages to stick out from the crowd in a big way.

As we've found during our time reviewing these Land Rovers, there's a lot to like about the Defender. It may not come cheap, but the Defender's blend of refinement, real off-road capability, and a fashionable, heritage-inspired look has won over a lot of buyers. That last part is especially important, because even if they aren't tackling gnarly trails on the weekends, a lot of luxury buyers want an SUV that doesn't get lost in the grocery store parking lot.

However, while the off-road capability and curb appeal of the Defender are well-established, that doesn't mean it's the top-ranked SUV in its class. Admittedly, the Defender can be hard to categorize, as it combines elements of a conventional mid-size SUV with luxury car refinements and off-road ability that can rival some of the best 4x4s on the market — and that makes this an interesting exercise. Below are five distinct mid-size SUV offerings with higher rankings than the Land Rover Defender, including a few options that are substantially cheaper.