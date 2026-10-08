5 Mid-Size SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Land Rover Defender
In a world of sport utility offerings that include everything from rugged off-road 4x4s and opulent luxury cruisers, to track-focused performance models, buyers can be overwhelmed with options. At the same time, some popular SUV models tend to blend together, with similar styling, engines and driving experiences that can feel a bit generic. The Land Rover Defender, though, is a modern SUV that manages to stick out from the crowd in a big way.
As we've found during our time reviewing these Land Rovers, there's a lot to like about the Defender. It may not come cheap, but the Defender's blend of refinement, real off-road capability, and a fashionable, heritage-inspired look has won over a lot of buyers. That last part is especially important, because even if they aren't tackling gnarly trails on the weekends, a lot of luxury buyers want an SUV that doesn't get lost in the grocery store parking lot.
However, while the off-road capability and curb appeal of the Defender are well-established, that doesn't mean it's the top-ranked SUV in its class. Admittedly, the Defender can be hard to categorize, as it combines elements of a conventional mid-size SUV with luxury car refinements and off-road ability that can rival some of the best 4x4s on the market — and that makes this an interesting exercise. Below are five distinct mid-size SUV offerings with higher rankings than the Land Rover Defender, including a few options that are substantially cheaper.
Honda Passport
Comparing a Land Rover Defender to a Honda? Sure, that might seem strange, but the Passport isn't your typical Honda crossover. While it might share its unibody structure with other Honda models, the Passport is distinctly positioned as the brand's rugged, adventure-ready mid-size SUV offering — and it does quite well at its mission.
When it comes to the ratings, the Passport's performance speaks for itself. It's tied for the top position among all mid-sized SUVs in Consumer Reports rankings, and it also outscores the Defender by a couple of points in J.D. Power's rankings. If that wasn't enough, the Honda Passport is also the top-ranked mid-size SUV on the market according to the people at Car & Driver.
As one would expect, the Passport has a starting price far lower than the Defender, and the Honda simply isn't available with the high-performance engine options or other hardware that higher-end Defender models come with. Still, in addition to being practical and sensible for daily driving, the Passport is one of those SUVs that punches above its weight in off-road capability — especially in its TrailSport trim. It even has a boxy, rugged look to it.
Lucid Gravity
In a lot of ways, the futuristic Lucid Gravity SUV couldn't be more different from the Land Rover Defender. One is a tall, boxy, internal-combustion-powered 4x4 with an established nameplate. The other is a sleeker, low-profile EV that almost looks like a station wagon or minivan. The Gravity also comes from an automaker that's a relative newcomer to the market.
While the Lucid brand — the Gravity in particular — might be new to the game, this SUV has quickly won over industry analysts and reviewers. With a perfect 10 out of 10 rating, the Gravity takes the top spot in Car & Driver's mid-size luxury SUV rankings. Likewise, with its sweltering performance, Motor Trend places the Lucid Gravity in the mid-size performance SUV category, where it's ranked second overall.
At around $80,000, the Gravity's starting price is higher than that of the base Defender, but once you move into the higher grades, there's actually a lot of overlap between the two. In the real world, the high-tech Lucid Gravity and Land Rover Defender are probably different enough to not be directly cross-shopped by many buyers, yet when it comes to curb appeal and standing out from the crowd, these two SUVs might be more similar than you expect.
Toyota Land Cruiser
It may wear a less prestigious Toyota badge, but the latest version of the Toyota Land Cruiser is an SUV that squares up against the Land Rover Defender quite nicely. For adventure-oriented buyers, the legendary Land Cruiser nameplate, and more importantly, this body-on-frame SUV's proven off-road capability should make it a very worthy competitor to the Defender.
Despite the Toyota badge, the Land Cruiser is classified as a luxury mid-size SUV by Consumer Reports, and in that category, it ranks a few spots ahead of the Defender with a higher overall score as well as a higher predicted reliability rating. When categorized as a non-luxury model in the mainstream, mid-size SUV class, Car & Driver ranks the Land Cruiser third overall.
As far as pricing goes, the Land Cruiser has a starting MSRP that's similar to the base Defender. However, with only one body style and one powertrain available, the Toyota's options and price ceiling are much more limited than the Land Rover. Even if the Land Cruiser can't match the luxuries and high-end options of the Defender, it's got the look, the capability, the heritage, and the ratings, to make it worthy of consideration.
Genesis GV80
Because the Land Rover Defender overlaps a couple of different SUV categories, there are a few different types of SUVs that can technically compete against it. For luxury-oriented buyers who aren't looking for the most rugged SUV on the market, the Genesis GV80 is a strong offering that's been very well regarded.
The GV80 competes in the ultra-competitive luxury SUV segment, and our own GV80 review showed that it's one of the most impressive Genesis models yet, and a serious rival to the established players in the segment. The rankings echo this sentiment as well. Car & Driver ranks the GV80 fourth overall in the mid-size luxury segment, while J.D. Power's rating ties the GV80 with the Defender. Motor Trend, meanwhile, ranks the GV80 third overall in the mid-size luxury segment.
Price-wise, the GV80 starts off a little cheaper than the Defender, but as with other models on the list, the GV80 doesn't offer nearly the same breadth of options and variants, with the pricing topping out in the mid $80,000s. Overall, the Genesis might be aimed at a different type of customer than the typical Defender buyer, but for those who put a high emphasis on luxury, on-road performance, and value, the GV80 could be well worth a look.
Subaru Outback
Some people might think it's absurd to compare a Land Rover Defender to a Subaru Outback, but the significantly redesigned 2026 Outback is a mid-sized SUV that punches above its weight. Taking on a more traditional SUV look than its wagon-like predecessors, the new Outback's blend of everyday practicality and strong off-road performance has thus far been very well received.
The new Outback sits atop the Consumer Reports rankings of mid-sized SUVs, and though JD Power hasn't yet published a score for the '26 Outback, the mechanically similar previous version outscored the Defender by a few points in overall score. Motor Trend also thinks very highly of the new Outback, ranking the Subaru number one in the mid-size SUV category.
Looking at prices, the Outback has a much cheaper base MSRP that's a little more than half the Defender's. This means that you can even get into a fully-loaded Outback Wilderness or Touring model while still staying well under the Defender's starting price. The Subaru may be a completely different type of mid-size SUV, and it might lack the Land Rover's luxuries and high-end curb appeal, but the Outback has a track record that keeps it in the conversation.