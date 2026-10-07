5 New Cars With 3-Cylinder Engines You Can Buy In 2026
In 2026, there are numerous vehicles you can buy that come equipped with a three-cylinder engine. With one notable super-high-output exception, these vehicles are located toward their brands' entry levels in terms of pricing, suggesting that a three-cylinder engine does indeed cost less than a four-cylinder. The obvious savings come from one less cylinder, which also eliminates the need for a piston, a connecting rod, a fuel injector, and a spark plug. A three-cylinder engine takes up less room in a car's engine bay, allowing easier packaging when space is at a premium, as it often is in smaller cars like these. Like most other engine types, three-cylinder engines have pros and cons.
One enhancement that all of these vehicles share is their addition of a turbocharger. This literally boosts the power produced by a three-cylinder engine, giving it a level of performance that is comparable to or can exceed the performance of a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. A turbo can also improve a car's EPA fuel economy by using a smaller-displacement three-cylinder engine to produce more power. There are even three-cylinder engines that are more powerful than most V6s.
Because this article is being written in October 2026, some manufacturers have released their 2027 models, many of which are essentially unchanged from their 2026 counterparts. We will quote current prices wherever possible, along with any updated specifications that have been made to these vehicles. The manufacturers of these vehicles include three American brands and two from the land of the rising sun, Japan.
Chevrolet Trax
The Trax is the Chevrolet brand's entry-level vehicle, designed to provide buyers with a roomy, stylish, and quiet interior, combined with an attractive exterior design. Its ride and handling are pretty good as well. The Chevy Trax is powered by a 1.2-liter inline three-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 137 horsepower, channeled through a six-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. Our review of the Trax found it affordable, handsome, and practical. Please note that all-wheel drive isn't available on the Trax, but if you need AWD, you can step up to Chevy's Trailblazer, which also uses a three-cylinder engine.
Pricing for the 2026 Chevrolet Trax starts at $23,495, including destination, for the LS trim, with five trim levels available, all of which share the same drivetrain. Standard on the LS are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, an 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen, a four-speaker audio system, and one scheduled maintenance visit within the first 12 months or 12,000 miles. Other trims, in order of increasing price, include the 1RS, LT, 2RS, and Activ, which tops the Trax lineup at $27,195.
The Trax has an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 28 mpg city and 31 mpg highway. Cargo capacity is 26 cubic feet behind the second row, expanding to 54 cubic feet with the second row folded. Performance testing by Car and Driver generated a 0-60 mph time of 8.8 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 16.8 seconds at 81 mph, and skidpad roadholding of 0.84g.
Buick Envista
The Buick Envista is the Buick counterpart to the Chevy Trax in terms of its similar drivetrain, with the same 137-horsepower engine, transmission, and front-wheel drive. But there are some notable differences. For one thing, the Envista is styled more like a car-based crossover than an SUV. Another is that the level of standard equipment is significantly higher on this Buick. Our review of the Buick Envista discovered it was well-styled, well-equipped, and fine for everyday driving.
Pricing for the 2026 Buick Envista starts higher than the Trax, with the entry-level Preferred trim going for $26,990 including destination. But you also get more. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, an ultrawide 11-inch diagonal HD color touchscreen, an 8-inch diagonal driver information center, and a six-speaker audio system. You can also choose any exterior color as long as it's white; all others come with an upcharge. The Envista comes in three trim levels, with the Sport Touring and Avenir above the Preferred; the top trim is the Avenir at $31,295, which doesn't upcharge you for any color you choose.
The Buick Envista returns an EPA-estimated 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. It provides a cargo capacity that reflects its less-spacious hatchback design, with 21 cubic feet behind the second row, while folding that row down increases it to 42 cu. ft. Car and Driver tested the Envista and got a 0-60 mph time of 9.3 seconds, with the quarter-mile in 17 seconds at 80 mph, while roadholding on the skidpad measured 0.83 g.
Ford Bronco Sport
The Ford Bronco Sport uses a turbocharged three-cylinder base engine producing 180 horsepower, with a turbocharged four-cylinder version producing 250 horsepower, available as either optional or standard depending on the trim level. The Bronco Sport's inline three also has a much higher output compared to the Chevy and Buick siblings' 137 horsepower. The Bronco Sport offers an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive as standard equipment across the board. Our review of the Ford Bronco Sport showed us that it gives you a more capable experience off-road.
Pricing for the 2026 Ford Bronco Sport starts at $33,840, including destination, for the Big Bend trim, which offers black, white, and gray exteriors at no extra charge. Standard equipment outside includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, and a terrain management system with five G.O.A.T. modes. Inside, you get electronic automatic temperature control, push-button start, adaptive cruise control, a six-speaker audio system, a 13.2-inch center display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cloth seats with manual adjustment, front and rear armrests, and an overhead storage console. The top-trim Badlands costs $39,260.
The Bronco Sport with the three-cylinder engine gets an EPA-rated 25 mpg city and 30 mpg highway. Its cargo capacity is 32.5 cubic feet behind the second row and 65.2 cubic feet with that row folded — unless you have the large off-road spare tire, which reduces it to 29.1 and 60.2. During Car and Driver's testing of the Bronco Sport's performance, the three-cylinder engine went from 0-60 mph in 8.2 seconds and did the quarter-mile in 16.2 seconds.
Nissan Rogue
The Rogue on the Nissan website is a 2027 model, which is essentially the same as the still-available, slightly less expensive 2026.5 model. It's powered by Nissan's 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, producing 201 horsepower. The Rogue is available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive in three out of the five trim levels, while two come as AWD only. Placed between the engine and the chosen drive system is a continuously variable automatic transmission, also known as a CVT. Our review of the Nissan Rogue revealed it to be a capable people mover with decent fuel economy.
The pricing structure for the 2027 Nissan Rogue starts with the Rogue S at $31,265 including destination. Standard exterior equipment on the Rogue S includes 18-inch alloy wheels, Intelligent Key with push-button start, driver and passenger heated mirrors, and LED high and low beam headlights. Inside the Rogue S, you get a power front driver's seat, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, and ProPILOT Assist. The most you could pay for a Rogue is the Platinum with AWD, priced at $41,365. A Rogue hybrid is expected to start arriving in November 2026.
The Rogue with FWD gets an EPA-rated 29 mpg city and 36 mpg highway, losing 1 mpg in each with AWD. Cargo capacity is 32 cubic feet behind the second row, opening up to 74 cu. ft. with it folded. Car and Driver tested the Rogue's performance, getting a 0-60 mph time of 8.0 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 16.1 seconds at 87 mph.
Toyota GR Corolla
The 2026 Toyota GR Corolla is a rally car for the road. Its G16E-GTS 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine is turbocharged and intercooled, putting out an awe-inducing 300 horsepower to all four wheels, sent through either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Our review of the GR Corolla taught us it's fast, fun, and nimble, with world-class grip and handling.
Pricing starts with the standard GR Corolla, which lands at $41,815 including delivery. For that, the outside of the GR Corolla gets 18-inch cast alloy wheels, a gloss-black front grille with functional air ducts, LED headlights and taillights, front and rear fender flares, a color-keyed rear spoiler, and a triple exhaust with brushed stainless tips. Inside, there's a power mode selector for normal, track, and gravel; a 12.3-inch digital multi-information display; multi-adjustable synthetic leather-trimmed sport seats with gray stitching and GR-badged headrests; a leather-trimmed, tilt/telescopic sport steering wheel and shift knob; aluminum sport pedals; dual-zone automatic climate control; six-speaker audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; and front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials. The top-of-the-line GRMN Corolla is a track-focused version with carbon-fiber bodywork that rings in at $65,655.
The Toyota GR Corolla gets an EPA-rated 21 mpg city and 28 mpg highway. It can carry 18 cubic feet behind its second-row seats, going up to 35 cubic feet when they are folded. Car and Driver put the GR Corolla through its paces, getting a 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 12.8 seconds at 108 mph, and a skidpad roadholding number of 0.97g.