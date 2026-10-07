5 New Cars With 3-Cylinder Engines You Can Buy In 2026

In 2026, there are numerous vehicles you can buy that come equipped with a three-cylinder engine. With one notable super-high-output exception, these vehicles are located toward their brands' entry levels in terms of pricing, suggesting that a three-cylinder engine does indeed cost less than a four-cylinder. The obvious savings come from one less cylinder, which also eliminates the need for a piston, a connecting rod, a fuel injector, and a spark plug. A three-cylinder engine takes up less room in a car's engine bay, allowing easier packaging when space is at a premium, as it often is in smaller cars like these. Like most other engine types, three-cylinder engines have pros and cons.

One enhancement that all of these vehicles share is their addition of a turbocharger. This literally boosts the power produced by a three-cylinder engine, giving it a level of performance that is comparable to or can exceed the performance of a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. A turbo can also improve a car's EPA fuel economy by using a smaller-displacement three-cylinder engine to produce more power. There are even three-cylinder engines that are more powerful than most V6s.

Because this article is being written in October 2026, some manufacturers have released their 2027 models, many of which are essentially unchanged from their 2026 counterparts. We will quote current prices wherever possible, along with any updated specifications that have been made to these vehicles. The manufacturers of these vehicles include three American brands and two from the land of the rising sun, Japan.