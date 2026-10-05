5 Hybrids Most Likely To Make It To 250,000 Miles, Per iSeeCars Study

Hybrid cars are known for their excellent fuel economy figures. But when shopping for a hybrid car, fuel economy is only part of the appeal and shouldn't be the be-all and end-all. Long-term dependability can also be an important factor to consider, especially for people who plan to keep their vehicles beyond the typical ownership period. Reaching 250,000 miles is a significant milestone for any vehicle, and not every model can achieve it.

If you're looking for a model that has a high chance of hitting that milestone, the latest data from iSeeCars offers a look at which models have the highest likelihood of making it that far. The study examined data from more than 395 million vehicles to identify models (and brands) most likely to reach 250,000 miles. The study, which analyzed vehicles from 33 brands, found that the average car has only a 5.4% chance of hitting the quarter-million-mile mark. However, some models have exceptionally higher odds than the average.

iSeeCars' 2026 list of the longest-lasting cars covers a variety of models from some of the biggest car brands like Toyota, Honda, and Lexus. While the list mainly includes models with traditional gas-only powertrains, those looking for hybrid models specifically aren't out of options, as several models also make the cut. We ranked these models by their percentage chance of hitting the 250,000-mile mark, from highest to lowest.