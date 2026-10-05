5 Hybrids Most Likely To Make It To 250,000 Miles, Per iSeeCars Study
Hybrid cars are known for their excellent fuel economy figures. But when shopping for a hybrid car, fuel economy is only part of the appeal and shouldn't be the be-all and end-all. Long-term dependability can also be an important factor to consider, especially for people who plan to keep their vehicles beyond the typical ownership period. Reaching 250,000 miles is a significant milestone for any vehicle, and not every model can achieve it.
If you're looking for a model that has a high chance of hitting that milestone, the latest data from iSeeCars offers a look at which models have the highest likelihood of making it that far. The study examined data from more than 395 million vehicles to identify models (and brands) most likely to reach 250,000 miles. The study, which analyzed vehicles from 33 brands, found that the average car has only a 5.4% chance of hitting the quarter-million-mile mark. However, some models have exceptionally higher odds than the average.
iSeeCars' 2026 list of the longest-lasting cars covers a variety of models from some of the biggest car brands like Toyota, Honda, and Lexus. While the list mainly includes models with traditional gas-only powertrains, those looking for hybrid models specifically aren't out of options, as several models also make the cut. We ranked these models by their percentage chance of hitting the 250,000-mile mark, from highest to lowest.
Lexus RX (Hybrid)
The first hybrid model on iSeeCars' list is the Lexus RX hybrid. It ranks highly on the list, at position four overall, which speaks volumes about its longevity. According to iSeeCars data, the hybrid Lexus RX has a 28.9% chance of reaching 250,000 miles and beyond. Per the data, that makes the model 5.4 times more likely to reach the quarter-million-mile milestone than the average car.
The Lexus RX is known for its refined look, smooth, comfortable ride, and high-quality interior with plenty of space. For context, the Lexus RX is a mid-size luxury SUV that can seat up to five people. The Lexus RX nameplate has a deep history going back to 1998, when the first model rolled off the production line. The 2026 hybrid RX starts at an MSRP of $55,075, inclusive of delivery, handling, and processing fees.
It offers three powertrains, including a 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired with three electric motors, a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors, and a plug-in 2.5-liter four-cylinder with three motors. The 2.5-liter options are mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while the turbocharged model uses a six-speed automatic, and all three send power to all four wheels.
Toyota Highlander Hybrid
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid ranked second on the list of hybrid cars most likely to reach 250,000 miles. According to the study, a hybrid Highlander has a 20.7% chance of achieving this milestone, 3.8 times more likely than the average car. Overall, the Highlander made the top 10 at position nine, a testament to how reliable and hardy it is compared with most hybrid and gas-only cars analyzed by the team.
Interestingly, while the Toyota Highlander Hybrid ranks ninth overall and second among hybrid models, its gas-only counterpart falls to number 23. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a three-row SUV that can seat up to seven people. The 2026 variant comes with a standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with three electric motors, producing a combined 243 hp. A CVT comes standard, along with an all-wheel-drive drivetrain, making this vehicle capable of handling tricky road conditions.
The 2026 Toyota Highlander Hybrid comes in three trims: Hybrid XLE, Hybrid Limited, and Hybrid Platinum. The base Hybrid XLE trim starts at an MSRP of $49,615, inclusive of a $1,595 delivery, processing, and handling fee. Beyond its strong likelihood of lasting longer, our review of the 2026 Toyota Highlander Hybrid highlights several reasons to consider it, including quick city acceleration, a plush front cabin, and standard AWD.
Honda Accord Hybrid
Ranking 10th overall and third in the hybrid category, the Honda Accord Hybrid is another excellent model you should consider when shopping for models with a high chance of reaching 250,000 miles. Per iSeeCars' study, this model has an 18.5% chance of hitting that milestone, just a few points shy of the Highlander Hybrid's 20.7%. The Honda Accord features among the best sedans on the market, and people sure love it, judging by the model's sales figures.
According to Car and Driver, it has been ranked as one of the best-selling cars in the U.S., with 90,068 units sold in the first half of 2026 alone, with the hybrid accounting for roughly half of those numbers. The Accord is a midsize sedan that sits above the compact Civic in the company's lineup. Now in its 11th generation, the Accord just turned 50 in June 2026, and throughout its history, it has earned a solid reputation for its agile handling, reliability, a spacious cabin, and fuel efficiency.
The 2026 Accord starts at an MSRP of $35,090 for the Sport Hybrid trim. You can also choose the EX-L Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid, or Touring Hybrid trims, which start at $36,390, $36,790, and $40,790, respectively, plus a $1,295 destination charge. All hybrid models get a 204-hp hybrid powertrain made up of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and two motors, a CVT, and FWD.
Toyota Avalon Hybrid
The Japanese carmaker Toyota first introduced the hybrid powertrain in the Avalon in 2013, though the model history goes back to 1995. While the gas variant doesn't appear on iSeeCars' list, the hybrid Avalon ranks among the best hybrid cars for long-term ownership. According to iSeeCars, the Toyota Avalon Hybrid has a 17.4% chance of reaching 250,000 miles. The list shows the Avalon is the fourth-best hybrid model for people seeking a car that can serve them for the long haul.
The Avalon is a four-door sedan that unfortunately is no longer sold in the U.S. Toyota discontinued the model after the 2022 model year (replacing it with the Toyota Crown for 2023), so if you'd like to buy the hybrid Avalon, your only option is to buy a used one. The 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid was offered in three trims: XLE Hybrid, XSE Hybrid Nightshade, and Limited Hybrid. All variants used a hybrid powertrain with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with two motors producing a net output of 215 hp.
It used a CVT and exclusively sent power to the front wheels. As per Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid featured a spacious cabin, quality build, and excellent fuel economy. It started at $38,845 when brand-new, though you can find secondhand models starting as low as $25,400, according to KBB's Fair Purchase Price.
Toyota Camry Hybrid
The fifth and final hybrid model on iSeeCars' 2026 list of models that have a high chance of hitting 250,000 miles is yet another model from Toyota. If you follow automotive media, you know Toyota's cars have a great reputation for reliability, so this isn't out of the ordinary. The Toyota Camry Hybrid has an 11.5% chance of hitting the quarter-million-mile mark per iSeeCars. While that percentage isn't as high as the other hybrid models we've covered, it's roughly twice as likely to reach that milestone as the average car model, according to iSeeCars data.
The Toyota Camry dates back to the early '80s and is now only offered with a hybrid powertrain. In the 2026 model year, you can pick between two powertrain options: either a 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired with two electric motors sending power to the front wheels or a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with three motors sending power to all four wheels.
It promises strong fuel efficiency, with 51 mpg combined EPA estimates, although our review of the 2026 Toyota Camry fell short of those claims. The 2026 Camry is available in five trims (LE, SE, Nightshade, XLE, and XSE) and starts at an MSRP of slightly over $30,000 ($30,895 to be specific) after adding the $1,295 destination charge.