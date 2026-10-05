5 Family Vehicles That Can Hit 0-60 MPH In Under 4 Seconds

In the old days, "family car" and "fast car" sat on opposite ends of the spectrum. Minivans carried soccer gear at a snail's pace and sedans prioritized cupholders over cornering. Anything that could hit 60 mph in under five seconds usually came with two doors and no back seat. These days, that divide has mostly collapsed.

Automakers have figured out how to pack in serious grunt into vehicles that still do the boring stuff. They don't ask you to choose one or the other anymore. Part of that shift comes from electrification. Electric motors deliver peak torque instantly, so even a heavy, practical SUV can launch off the line like something twice as light. Part of it is just horsepower inflation across the industry, where a modern minivan can out-accelerate a sports car from twenty years ago.

Either way, the result is a growing list of family haulers that treat 0-60 mph times under 4 seconds as a genuine selling point. Be that as it may, these are still vehicles built around car seats, third row seating, cargo space, and safety ratings — they just happen to be able to also embarrass a Mustang at a stoplight. Below are five family vehicles that prove speed and practicality aren't mutually exclusive anymore.