5 Of The Highest Horsepower Mercedes Cars Ever Made

There has been a war going on in the automotive world for some time now. We're not talking about electric vs. internal combustion, because that's more of an inevitable transition. It's the horsepower wars. See, in 2005, Merc's world-conquering supercar, the SLR McLaren, produced 617 hp and 575 lb-ft of torque from a supercharged, 5.4-liter V8.

Fast forward twenty years, and the C63 AMG compact super-sedan produces 671 hp from a complex plug-in hybrid powertrain. And that's not enough to put it among the five highest horsepower Mercedes cars ever made. Heck, it's not even close. There are Mercedes-AMG models in the four figures today, and even the One will soon be overpowered by the 1,341-hp Mercedes-AMG GT XX all-electric hypercar.

Do we actually need cars with that much power? Only a few ask this question, and even fewer people would want a less powerful car — particularly Mercedes-AMG customers. Horsepower sells cars. Last we heard, the German luxury automaker is in the car-selling business, so of course it will chase ever higher horsepower figures. In this piece, we'll take a closer look at the cars that sit on the tip of the Mercedes horsepower iceberg, showing you how bonkers these figures have become. Spoiler alert: Each model listed below is electrified in some form. Let's dig in!