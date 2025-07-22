5 Of The Highest Horsepower Mercedes Cars Ever Made
There has been a war going on in the automotive world for some time now. We're not talking about electric vs. internal combustion, because that's more of an inevitable transition. It's the horsepower wars. See, in 2005, Merc's world-conquering supercar, the SLR McLaren, produced 617 hp and 575 lb-ft of torque from a supercharged, 5.4-liter V8.
Fast forward twenty years, and the C63 AMG compact super-sedan produces 671 hp from a complex plug-in hybrid powertrain. And that's not enough to put it among the five highest horsepower Mercedes cars ever made. Heck, it's not even close. There are Mercedes-AMG models in the four figures today, and even the One will soon be overpowered by the 1,341-hp Mercedes-AMG GT XX all-electric hypercar.
Do we actually need cars with that much power? Only a few ask this question, and even fewer people would want a less powerful car — particularly Mercedes-AMG customers. Horsepower sells cars. Last we heard, the German luxury automaker is in the car-selling business, so of course it will chase ever higher horsepower figures. In this piece, we'll take a closer look at the cars that sit on the tip of the Mercedes horsepower iceberg, showing you how bonkers these figures have become. Spoiler alert: Each model listed below is electrified in some form. Let's dig in!
Mercedes-AMG One (1,063 HP)
On paper, the Mercedes-AMG One is easily among the most impressive four-wheel machines ever produced. It has a 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 borrowed from Merc's F1 car — the same engine, just slightly detuned. It produces a staggering 574 hp at 9,000 rpm. There's also an electric motor helping the turbocharger spin and reduce turbo lag, which F1 aficionados will recognize as MGU-H (Motor Generator Unit-Heat). Then, the MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic) is mounted to the engine and adds 163 hp. Finally, two electric motors on the front axle add 163 hp each, offering torque vectoring and support up to the AMG One's top speed. Overall, the Mercedes-AMG One produces 1,063 hp.
Impressed? Well, the Mercedes-AMG One's F1 magic is also incredibly complex. Perhaps fine for Lewis Hamilton, but not for us regulars. See, the car was tested by Top Gear, and they called it unfinished. Too loud. Too uncomfortable. Star automotive journalist Chris Harris was also far from impressed by AMG's biggest undertaking in its history. Maybe F1 engines weren't meant to be driven on the road.
And then there's the performance. With such astonishingly complex active aero, nobody questions the AMG One's track capabilities. However, the numbers are only average by today's standards. The universally praised Ferrari F80 makes 1,183 hp and accelerates faster than the AMG One. Don't get us wrong — 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds and 0-124 mph in 7 seconds is still impressive. However, the F80 does those in 2.15 and 5.75 seconds, respectively.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe (831 HP)
Want some of AMG One's F1 tech, but in a more practical, four-door road car? The AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe is one of the most exhilarating such vehicles. It packs 831 hp and an astounding 1,032 lb-ft of torque, which bring it to 60 in just 2.8 seconds. Ah, yes, that's as quick as the AMG One.
Still, this brute's plug-in hybrid system is almost as complex as its name. Sure, it's no AMG One — you don't get the F1-derived engine, for example. But the sonorous 4.0-liter biturbo V8 is a beast of its own, producing 630 hp. Mercedes-AMG paired it with a 201-hp electric motor-generator on the rear axle. So far, so good, right? Here's the twist — the V8 uses a 9-speed automatic, while the rear electric motor has a separate 2-speed transmission. In addition, there's an AWD driveshaft sending power to all wheels.
Of course, there's a small 6.1-kWh (4.8-kWh usable) battery providing the rear motor with electrons. Indeed, even with a full charge, it only provides one mile of range. Maybe they should've called this the AMG One? Jokes aside, you can at least sneak out from your driveway quietly. Curiously, Mercedes-AMG chose a smaller battery to keep the weight down. Still, the GT 63 S E weighs a staggering 5,252 pounds, though. At least the weighty, 5,390-pound 2025 BMW M5 PHEV has some competition. Not that you should worry — both are a blast to drive.
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Roadster (805 HP)
The latest SL-Class continues the lineage of cool-looking, potent grand tourers. Yup, the latest model has its roots in the famous 300 SL Gullwing, but also stunners like the W113 Pagoda and eternally cool R129 generation. Does the new SL fill the boots of its predecessors? When colleague Chris Davies drove the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL, he liked the combination of performance and luxury, but wondered about a future, stupendously powerful hybrid system. Well, now it's here and shares most of its parts with the eponymous 4-door Coupe.
Sure, the SL 63 S E Performance Roadster "only" produces 805 hp, but also has a higher torque figure of a ridiculous 1,047 lb-ft. Regardless, it's still more than brutal enough for a 2+2 roadster. Even the SL 55, with its 4.0-liter biturbo V8 and 469 hp, is no slouch. In the PHEV, though, the same engine produces 604 hp, paired with a 201-hp electric motor on the rear axle. The 4.8-kWh battery now gives a longer 7-mile EV-only range.
Sounds familiar? Yes, with a few tweaks here and there, it's the same system as in the 4-door Coupe. Here, however, the mega powertrain only needs to move 4,850 pounds, so it has the same 0-60 acceleration figure of 2.8 seconds, despite being less powerful. What's interesting is that the top speed is 196 mph, which is silly in an open-top vehicle. But last time we checked, sports cars are supposed to be silly!
Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance (791 HP)
The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is another excessive electrified monster with figures that were deemed exotic just a decade ago. Still, the horsepower war takes no prisoners and has now turned the luxury-oriented S-Class into a rocket ready to eat supercars for breakfast. Like the AMG SL Roadster, the S 63 E Performance has a 4.0-liter biturbo V8, pushing 603 hp, accompanied by a 9-speed dual-clutch gearbox. On the rear axle is a 188-hp electric motor with a 2-speed transmission. This outrageous blend of ICE and EV power brings the total output to 791 hp and 1,055 lb-ft of torque. Bury your foot into the gas pedal, and the 5,877-pound S 63 will sprint to 60 in 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 180 mph.
Fortunately, Mercedes-AMG didn't sacrifice luxury in the quest for speed. Inside, it's as plush as you'd expect from a high-end S-Class, with open-pore walnut surfaces accompanied by multicolor ambient lighting and aluminum trim to create one of the classiest cabins in the business. Unlike some newer Mercs, the tech isn't intrusive, either. There's a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen on the center console and a 12.3-inch digital cluster. Of course, rear seats are incredibly accommodating, and road noise is kept to a minimum.
Being a PHEV, the S 63 E Performance can drive in complete silence. Still, the 10.4-kWh battery is only good for a short 16-mile EV-only range, so it's mainly useful around parking lots and quiet neighborhoods.
Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Dynamic Plus (751 HP)
If you find the S 63's electric-only range limiting, then its all-electric alternative should do the trick. Mercedes upgraded the battery to 118-kWh (from 108.4 kWh) for the 2025 model year, giving this luxury EV a range of 315 miles. That's better than its closest rival, the BMW i7 M70 (285 miles), though it falls short of the Lucid Air Grand Touring (512 miles).
Range aside, like the S 63, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 also feels flagship special. However, instead of a thumping V8, it's all electric. Yes, it lacks the S 63's sound candy, but the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Dynamic Plus is almost as quick, hitting 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. What really sets it apart is its instantaneous response: Press the gas pedal, and it accelerates ahead like magic. The dual-motor drivetrain is also quite powerful, producing 649 hp, or 751 hp with boost enabled, so it continues to pull strongly after the initial surge.z
Inside, however, the EQS 53 isn't as classy as the S 63. The dashboard is dominated by the massive Hyperscreen — two 12.3-inch displays for the driver and passenger, and a 17.7-inch center infotainment touchscreen. Overall, the Hyperscreen spans a ridiculous 56 inches. Thanks to OLED tech, the visuals are stunning. But all that glass replaces much of the supple, high-quality materials. You can still find leather and wood in other areas, but overall, the S 63 strikes a better balance between tech and luxury.