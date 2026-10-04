5 USB Lithium Ryobi Tools Under $80 Worth Adding To Your Collection
Like most major cordless power tool brands, Ryobi's lineup includes several different battery lines, each of which fulfills a slightly different role. Its 80V line is its most niche, being mostly reserved for its line of ride-on mowers and a few other heavy-duty tools and products. Meanwhile, the 40V Ryobi tool comprises a broader mix of outdoor tool products, and the 18V One+ line is the most versatile of all, offering everything from DIY staples to cleaning products and recreational products like inflators and Bluetooth speakers.
At the most affordable end of its range is Ryobi's USB Lithium line, which features a long list of products that retail for under $100. It isn't quite as varied as the 18V One+ line, but it still offers all kinds of tools from DIY to crafting and cleaning.
The brand regularly adds to its USB Lithium range, and there are multiple promising-looking Ryobi USB Lithium tools coming out soon. However, if you prefer to stick to Ryobi's tried and trusted products rather than its new launches, there are still plenty of options that retail for an appealingly low price. These five are all among Ryobi's best-rated USB Lithium tools, and they're all available for under $80.
Ryobi USB Lithium Multi-Head Screwdriver Kit
In virtually any DIYer's toolkit, there are a few tools that will get used more often than most; a screwdriver is usually one of them. While a traditional set of screwdrivers will do the job just fine in most cases, it won't be as versatile nor as compact as a powered screwdriver. Ryobi offers several, including the USB Lithium multi-head screwdriver kit.
As its name suggests, Ryobi includes a trio of heads with the tool, as well as a full set of bits. It's also compatible with all ¼-inch hex bits, so if you already have a favored set of bits, they should fit right in. Alongside the standard head, there's an offset head and a right-angle head to make accessing tricky-to-reach screws easier. Also included in the kit are a pair of USB Lithium 2Ah batteries, a charging cable, and a carry case. Ryobi ships the vast majority of its USB Lithium tools with a two year warranty as standard, and this screwdriver is no different.
The kit retails for $74.85 at Home Depot, and it has received consistently high review scores from buyers. At the time of writing, it sports an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from over 500 reviews.
Ryobi USB Lithium Flip Light Kit
As the days start to get shorter heading into the colder months, making sure you have the right lighting setup becomes increasingly important. If you need to grab an affordably-priced light or two to bolster your arsenal, the Ryobi USB Lithium flip light kit is worth a look. It retails for $64.94 and has achieved a very impressive average review rating of 4.8 out of five stars from over 500 reviews.
According to Ryobi, the light generates 500 lumens of output, and it also has IP54 resistance against dust and water ingress. That means it's protected against al but the most miniscule of dust particles and can survive splashes of water without damage. Three lighting modes are available, and the brand claims that the light can run for over 24 hours on its lowest setting. It also features an adjustable magnetic stand for more secure placement on metal surfaces.
Just like the multi-head screwdriver, the flip light kit comes with a pair of 2Ah batteries, which can either be used to increase its runtime or can serve as backup for another USB Lithium tool. If you need to charge small electronics like smartphones or wireless earbuds, the batteries can also be used as mini power banks thanks to their USB-C port and the included charging cable.
Ryobi USB Lithium Rotary Tool Kit
It might not get quite as much use as a screwdriver or a work light, but the USB Lithium rotary tool kit should still prove to be a handy addition to many DIYers' collections. It comes with 15 different accessories, a wrench to quickly swap between those accessories, and a case to keep everything in when it's not in use. That's a lot of kit considering its $59.97 asking price, so it shouldn't be a surprise to find out that it's well-liked by Home Depot's army of dedicated reviewers. At the time of writing, it has an average of 4.5 out of five stars from over 800 reviews.
We tested the rotary tool ourselves back in 2024 as part of a larger comparison of budget-friendly USB Lithium hobby tools. Our verdict was a very positive one: we deemed it to be one of the best battery-powered rotary tools that we'd tested. It's certainly not short on competition, but we thought Ryobi fans were unlikely to be disappointed with its power and usability. Ryobi has a generally good reputation for quality, but any examples of the tool that don't meet the brand's usual quality standards can be repaired or exchanged thanks to a standard 2-year warranty.
Ryobi USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit
Clamp fans are one of those rare tools that are both likely to come in equally useful during DIY jobs and during everyday life. Plenty of parents already swear by Ryobi's 18V clamp fan as a stroller accessory, and the USB Lithium version of the tool should prove to be similarly versatile. Ryobi says that the USB Lithium fan is good for up to 7 hours of runtime on its low speed setting, and it can generate up to 135 CFM of airflow.
It's affordably priced too, with a retail price of $39.97. Moreover, the 2Ah battery that's included with the USB Lithium clamp fan kit can be used to charge up small electronics when it isn't needed to power the fan. Keeping an eye on its charge level isn't difficult either, since it has built-in LED indicator lights that flash green if the battery has plenty of charge; when it flashes red, it's time to top it up. Like all the tools here, reviewers are generally very impressed with the clamp fan, and they've given it an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from more than 2,200 reviews at the time of writing.
Ryobi USB Lithium Compact LED Flashlight Kit
The Ryobi USB Lithium compact flashlight kit retails for $39.97, promises an output of 600 lumens, and should run for up to 18 hours on its low brightness setting. It's IP54 rated, just like Ryobi's USB Lithium flip light, and it runs using the same interchangeable batteries that can be used to power any other USB Lithium tool. The kit includes a 2Ah battery and a charging cable, meaning that if you're new to the USB Lithium line, you'll have everything you need to get started.
On paper, then, the flashlight looks like a good deal. That doesn't mean much if it doesn't work well in the real world, but reviewers don't have any complaints there either. They've left over 1,300 reviews on Home Depot's website at the time of writing, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars. That's high even by Ryobi's typical standards.
Some buyers might question whether or not a 600 lumen flashlight is really going to be powerful enough for their needs, especially since some cheaper flashlights from no-name brands promise far higher lumen outputs. If you look on Amazon, you might even see $40 flashlights that claim to generate a million lumens or more. Don't pay attention to those listings — quite simply, they're entirely fake, and many leading retail platforms simply don't do enough to combat their vastly inflated claims. In reality, a flashlight from a trusted brand like Ryobi like this USB Lithium-powered tool should be more than bright enough for most people's everyday needs.
How we picked these Ryobi USB Lithium tools
Not every USB Lithium tool is worth adding to your collection. To separate the gems from the duds, we analysed reviews from Home Depot customers, selecting only the USB Lithium products that consistently received very positive feedback. Each of our picks has amassed at least 500 reviews at the time of writing, with an average score of at least 4.5 out of five stars across them.