5 USB Lithium Ryobi Tools Under $80 Worth Adding To Your Collection

Like most major cordless power tool brands, Ryobi's lineup includes several different battery lines, each of which fulfills a slightly different role. Its 80V line is its most niche, being mostly reserved for its line of ride-on mowers and a few other heavy-duty tools and products. Meanwhile, the 40V Ryobi tool comprises a broader mix of outdoor tool products, and the 18V One+ line is the most versatile of all, offering everything from DIY staples to cleaning products and recreational products like inflators and Bluetooth speakers.

At the most affordable end of its range is Ryobi's USB Lithium line, which features a long list of products that retail for under $100. It isn't quite as varied as the 18V One+ line, but it still offers all kinds of tools from DIY to crafting and cleaning.

The brand regularly adds to its USB Lithium range, and there are multiple promising-looking Ryobi USB Lithium tools coming out soon. However, if you prefer to stick to Ryobi's tried and trusted products rather than its new launches, there are still plenty of options that retail for an appealingly low price. These five are all among Ryobi's best-rated USB Lithium tools, and they're all available for under $80.