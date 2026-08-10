Those 1 Million Lumen Flashlights On Amazon Aren't What They Claim To Be

Ordering things from Amazon is extremely convenient, especially with all the perks you get with Amazon Prime. The trouble is, you don't always get what you pay for. Sometimes, this is because of an error during the shipping process or a defective product. But in many cases, it's simply because sellers can hugely exaggerate the capabilities of their products and Amazon does very little to stop it. Some of the most shocking examples of this can be found if you're trying to shop for ultra-bright flashlights. There are scores of cheap flashlights on Amazon from brands you've never heard of, with many of them promising outputs of 1 million lumens or more for a price of less than $50. The best-selling examples among them have racked up hundreds or even thousands of reviews, many of which are positive. Some have even been given the "Amazon's Choice" label by the retailer.

Put simply, these output claims are completely false. Testing by 1Lumen shows that even the brightest flashlights in the world peak at around 200,000 to 230,000 lumens, and only a handful are capable of reaching the 100,000-lumen mark. These class-leading flashlights are bulky and very expensive, requiring their own built-in fans to stay cool enough to operate. To illustrate just how outlandish the claims of these budget Amazon flashlights are, Torque Test Channel measured the lumen output of various flashlights that had been purchased from the retailer. The very best of these budget flashlights achieved only 0.24% of its advertised lumen output, while the worst achieved just 0.05%.