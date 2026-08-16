5 New Ryobi Power Tools Coming Out Soon

Cleaning dirt from properties and vehicles can be pretty satisfying with the right tools. It's so satisfying, in fact, that some gamers even spend their time virtually power washing things with PowerWash Simulator, a game that we crowned one of the best Nintendo Switch games when it launched. Back in reality, though, it can quickly turn into a headache if you have a corded washer and there's no outlet nearby.

Ryobi offered a solution to that problem with its line of power cleaners, which ran using the brand's portable battery packs and could draw water from portable sources like buckets. The drawback was that its earliest iterations of the tool weren't that powerful — even the 40V version of the tool only offered 600 PSI. Thankfully, the latest version of the tool aims to fix that, with the new 40V HP Quick-Connect power cleaner producing 1,000 PSI.

It's available both in kit form with a 2Ah battery and a charger and also as a standalone tool. At the time of writing in August 2026, both are listed as "coming soon" on Ryobi's website. The tool itself certainly looks more capable than its predecessor, but it's likely to burn through batteries quickly. The brand says that a 6Ah battery will provide more than 30 minutes of runtime, which means that the 2Ah battery that's included with the kit won't be enough to tackle larger jobs by itself.