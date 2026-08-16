5 New Ryobi Power Tools Coming Out Soon
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If you're a fan of Ryobi, the brand's hectic release schedule is arguably both a good and a bad thing. It's good, of course, because there's always something new to check out virtually every time you browse its "new arrivals" section, but it's not so good in the sense that it's very easy to miss a release or two. Whether you're on the hunt for some of the brand's most niche tools or waiting on the latest iteration of one of its bestsellers, there's so much stuff on Ryobi's release calendar that it's hard to keep track of all of it.
If you're looking for your latest fix of Ryobi gear, look no further. We've picked out a few of the most notable releases that are set to hit shelves shortly. There's something that should interest most kinds of Ryobi buyers, no matter if you're a keen home landscaper, a wrencher, or a sports fan. Each of these five tools is listed as "coming soon" on Ryobi's website, and each one is worth a look by fans of the brand.
Ryobi 40V HP 1,000 PSI Quick-Connect Power Cleaner Kit
Cleaning dirt from properties and vehicles can be pretty satisfying with the right tools. It's so satisfying, in fact, that some gamers even spend their time virtually power washing things with PowerWash Simulator, a game that we crowned one of the best Nintendo Switch games when it launched. Back in reality, though, it can quickly turn into a headache if you have a corded washer and there's no outlet nearby.
Ryobi offered a solution to that problem with its line of power cleaners, which ran using the brand's portable battery packs and could draw water from portable sources like buckets. The drawback was that its earliest iterations of the tool weren't that powerful — even the 40V version of the tool only offered 600 PSI. Thankfully, the latest version of the tool aims to fix that, with the new 40V HP Quick-Connect power cleaner producing 1,000 PSI.
It's available both in kit form with a 2Ah battery and a charger and also as a standalone tool. At the time of writing in August 2026, both are listed as "coming soon" on Ryobi's website. The tool itself certainly looks more capable than its predecessor, but it's likely to burn through batteries quickly. The brand says that a 6Ah battery will provide more than 30 minutes of runtime, which means that the 2Ah battery that's included with the kit won't be enough to tackle larger jobs by itself.
Ryobi USB Lithium Pruning Shears Kit
Home landscapers aren't short of Ryobi tools to pick from, but most of them hail from either the brand's 18V or 40V lines. It might not stay that way forever, though, with new USB Lithium tools like the USB Lithium pruning shears kit set to arrive in stores over the coming weeks. The shears are competing not only against similar tools from rival brands, but also against Ryobi's existing 18V One+ pruning shear kit, which retails for $149.
Like all the upcoming tools here, Ryobi has yet to confirm pricing for the USB Lithium shears at the time of writing, but it's safe to assume that they'll be more affordable than their 18V equivalents. That's just as well, since they're also designed for lighter-duty work. According to Ryobi, the USB Lithium shears will feature a ⅜-inch cut capacity, making them best suited for dealing with shrubs and smaller tree branches. They might not be heavy-duty, but they should at least be long-lasting, with the brand saying that a fully charged 2Ah battery should be able to provide over 450 cuts before going flat.
That 2Ah battery is included with the kit, alongside a USB charging cable. When the battery isn't needed to power the shears, it also doubles up as a portable power bank that can charge small electronics thanks to its USB-C charging port. Like other USB Lithium kits, both the tool and the battery are covered by a 2-year warranty.
Ryobi USB Lithium High Volume Inflator
Long-time fans of the Ryobi brand might already recognize the USB Lithium high-volume inflator. In its kit form, it has been out for a while now and has already earned a spot in several of our other roundups. In late 2025, we included it in a list of USB Lithium tools to buy instead of their 18V counterparts, based on its consistently high review ratings. So, why is it here on a list of tools that are set to launch soon?
The answer is that Ryobi is doing something a little different from what it's done before and is releasing select USB Lithium tools in tool-only form. The high-volume inflator is one of them, which means if you already have multiple other USB Lithium tools and don't need the battery and charging cable that are included in the kit, you no longer have to pay for them. In all other aspects, the inflator remains just the same as it was before, with a flow rate of 14 SCFM (standard cubic feet per minute) and an IPX4 rating against water ingress.
The brand claims that the tool should come in handy for various kinds of inflatables, from bigger items like air beds to smaller items like beach balls. Given the positive reviews Home Depot customers have given the kit version of the tool, it seems users agree with those claims.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP 4-Mode Mid Torque 1/2 Inch Impact Wrench
Ryobi's current power tool lineup already includes multiple impact wrenches, and the 18V One+ HP ½-inch impact wrench adds another option for buyers to choose from. The brand says that it's both more compact and faster than previous iterations of the tool, although in other aspects, it's similar to before. For example, the impact wrench is still covered by the same generous 3-year warranty as standard, and it still uses the same interchangeable 18V One+ battery packs that most Ryobi fans are likely to already have in their tool kits.
The upcoming tool offers a maximum of 650 ft-lbs of breakaway torque and 500 ft-lbs of fastening torque. Both of those figures are higher than the brand's older ½-inch 18V One+ HP impact wrench can manage, with that tool topping out at 600 ft-lbs and 450 ft-lbs, respectively. It should be more than powerful enough to tackle a wide array of jobs, with the four speed modes allowing users to adjust the power to match the job at hand. Alongside low, medium, and high speed modes, the tool also offers an additional auto mode.
Ryobi USB Lithium Bike Tire and Ball Pump Inflator
As well as launching its USB Lithium high-volume inflator as a standalone tool, Ryobi is also set to launch its bike tire and ball pump inflator as a standalone product. There are some similarities and some differences between the two products: both run using the same interchangeable battery packs, so anyone who has already bought one product in kit form can save money by buying the other as a standalone tool. Details like the LED charge indicator and onboard accessory storage also remain the same.
That said, the two inflators are not simply the same product with a slightly different exterior shape. The bike tire and ball pump inflator is designed specifically for the products in its name, with the ability to inflate to pressures of up to 100 PSI and a built-in digital gauge to ensure accuracy. Meanwhile, the high-volume inflator does not have a pressure gauge, but it does feature water ingress protection, while Ryobi does not list an IP rating for the bike and ball pump. Both come with different accessory nozzles.
Anyone who needs an inflator to tackle all of the different types of inflatables above will likely want to purchase both inflators if they're looking to stick with Ryobi's USB Lithium line. At least now that the brand is offering both as standalone tools, they won't need to also purchase unnecessary batteries with those tools.