12 Classic Sears Electronics That Are Pure Nostalgia Today

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For anyone who grew up during the 20th century, Sears was a store with some history. Founded all the way back in 1893, Sears remained a common anchor store in malls for decades, and it was a place that people could go to find everything from clothes and tools to home exercise equipment and electronics. At one time, Sears had over 3,500 locations, but as of early 2026, only five remain in operation, showing that even a veteran company isn't immune from closing.

Still, the company remained strong for a long time, selling all kinds of electronics to consumers across the United States and abroad. Because the store was around for so long, several brands became synonymous with Sears. This is especially true of its radio and television sales, which go back to when those technologies were first invented and sold to the public. As the decades passed, Sears embraced new types of electronics, including computers.

It used to be common to go down to your local Sears to purchase a home computer. What began as a mail-order catalog company evolved into a juggernaut of Christmas shopping where the latest and greatest were bought and wrapped for millions of consumers. These 12 Sears electronics hearken back to the days when the retail giant dominated the landscape.