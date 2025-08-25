5 Of The Worst Controllers Ever Made For A Gaming Console

Video games are all about controlling the on-screen action of your television via some kind of input device. A console can live and die by the features of its controller. The Nintendo 64 controller, while an unwieldy beast and unorthodox in design (to say the least), had a magnificent analog stick that made games like Super Mario 64 feel like one-of-a-kind experiences that couldn't be replicated on any other console. Nintendo themselves tried on the Nintendo DS and its remake, Super Mario 64 DS, but the results, while admirable, just weren't the same.

Some controllers are absolutely perfect, like the Nintendo GameCube controller, which just got a revival on the Nintendo Switch, and the PlayStation DualSense, which evolved the classic DualShock to the next level with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and other additions that make it feel like the culmination of five generations of PlayStation hardware.

However, others weren't so lucky, like the Sega Dreamcast controller. While the Dreamcast itself is fondly remembered, the limitations of the controller (only having one analog stick was a huge mistake) meant Sega's final console was never going to be able to keep up with the competition and was doomed to "cult favorite" status. And some controllers, well, they're just bizarre. Let's take a walk down memory lane and look at five of the worst controllers ever made for a gaming console.