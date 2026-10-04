Every V8 Sedan You Can Buy New In 2026, Ranked By Price

The future of electric vehicles (EVs) is hardly assured, but internal combustion engines have continued to move toward smaller displacements. The V8 is an endangered species. Energy is always at a premium, and having fewer cylinders pays off at the pump. Ford makes more with less with its turbocharged EcoBoost line. Dodge dumped the Hemi for the 550 hp inline-six Hurricane. Lexus dropped the IS500 last year. Manufacturers across the industry are in various stages of hybridizing and electrifying.

Of course, as long as internal combustion vehicles are out there, aftermarket builders and amateur hotrodders will drop V8s into engine bays. And while new development from major manufacturers may not be so robust, the usual truck and SUV offerings will retain a V8 option for the foreseeable future. Sedans may not be so lucky, though. Just eight on the market in 2026 offer V8 engines, and getting into one of them is going to cost a pretty penny. We'll mitigate the sticker shock by introducing the least expensive vehicle first and climbing from there.