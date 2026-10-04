Every V8 Sedan You Can Buy New In 2026, Ranked By Price
The future of electric vehicles (EVs) is hardly assured, but internal combustion engines have continued to move toward smaller displacements. The V8 is an endangered species. Energy is always at a premium, and having fewer cylinders pays off at the pump. Ford makes more with less with its turbocharged EcoBoost line. Dodge dumped the Hemi for the 550 hp inline-six Hurricane. Lexus dropped the IS500 last year. Manufacturers across the industry are in various stages of hybridizing and electrifying.
Of course, as long as internal combustion vehicles are out there, aftermarket builders and amateur hotrodders will drop V8s into engine bays. And while new development from major manufacturers may not be so robust, the usual truck and SUV offerings will retain a V8 option for the foreseeable future. Sedans may not be so lucky, though. Just eight on the market in 2026 offer V8 engines, and getting into one of them is going to cost a pretty penny. We'll mitigate the sticker shock by introducing the least expensive vehicle first and climbing from there.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing — $102,795-$158,000
Cadillac made a dedicated decision to move away from land yachts and chase import super sedans around Bavarian mountain ranges and Japanese race tracks. A quarter-century later, that strategy shift is one of the bright spots of American auto manufacturing. The stellar CTS-V represented Cadillac's prestige and power ambitions until stepping aside for the CT5-V Blackwing. Cadillac's recent entry into F1 comes after a long period of developing performance cars, and most of them featured V8s.
For 2026, the CT5-V Blackwing is the sole American V8 sedan on the market. Its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 makes 668 hp against a curb weight of just over 4,000 pounds. A 3.6-second (3.5-second in the 10-speed automatic) 60-mph sprint lags behind some of its most intense competition, but it makes up for it with sharp handling and — brace yourself — a three-pedal, manual six-speed transmission! For some drivers, that option alone makes the Blackwing the hands-down pick of this pack of elite sedans.
Cadillac has also gone all out on the interior. A 33-inch central 9K touchscreen display offers a (swoon) tactile knob for those who prefer not to hunt and peck for the air conditioner settings while zooming up the onramp. It features Google OS navigation and media systems and provides performance data like lap times and power graphs. We imagine Cadillac's burgeoning F1 experience will only add to its performance panache.
BMW 760i xDrive — $126,250
The BMW 760i xDrive represents state-of-the-art sedan building — a discipline the Bavarian company takes seriously. The buck-toothed Beemer costs $126,250 and delivers a 563-hp twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that propels passengers to 60 in 3.5 seconds. Those are serious numbers, but don't mistake this for a raw-and-rough racer. The 760i is what executives take when the chauffeur has the day off.
Car and Driver praised the speed and quality of the massive 14.9-inch touchscreen display that dominates the center of the dash. It runs on BMW's iDrive 8.5 software, which pushes periodic over-the-air updates. If the chauffeur is working most days, buyers can opt for what BMW calls Theatre Screen. It is a 31.3-inch display built into the ceiling for rear passengers. Music lovers will appreciate the standard 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, but true audiophiles might pay for the up-muscled 40-speaker B&W setup. The Beemer's onboard high-speed wi-fi keeps you connected and entertained, even if the driver is getting all they can out of the rear-wheel steering and all-wheel drive.
BMW M5 — $126,850
Swept, long, and lean, the 2026 BMW M5 bears little resemblance to the 40 years of BMW M5s that came before it. The face of BMW's M-Division has received a generational renewal in the last few years, and it's one of the few sedans still sporting a V8. As a plug-in hybrid, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter mill works in concert with an electric motor for a total of 717 hp. All-wheel-drive comes standard, but despite all that, it turned out to be a 3.0-second 60 mph run — a shade slower than the 2.8-second mark set by the previous generation Competition spec M5.
Part of the decrease in its still-impressive 60 mph sprint could be due to its weight, which also contributes to what Car and Driver considered a rather detached steering feel. The hybrid system adds significantly to the curb weight of over 5,200 pounds. Don't think that system will score you big fuel savings either — an EPA-estimated 14 MPGe combined mileage should tell potential buyers everything they need to know about the M5's performance priorities. You could supplement it tooling around town on its 25-mile all-electric range, but that's not why you bought an M5, is it?
The M5 is a rocket with a luxury lounge capable of an Autobahn-blistering top speed of 190 mph in supercruise comfort. A slew of sophisticated adjustable systems and settings make the M5 a heavyweight in its class – both on the scale and in the competitive slugfest of performance sedans.
Audi S8 — $131,395
All but one entry on this list hails from Deutschland, but the S8 is the only V8 sedan from Ingolstadt. Audi has a proud history of V8 development, dating back to the 276-hp Audi V8, the original super sedan. Fast forward four decades and the S8 carries its flame.
The Audi S8's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 isn't something you'd want to crack open in the garage on the weekend. But if you're paying six figures and more, you're probably not doing your own wrenching. That leaves you free to wring out all 563 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque to the tune of 3.2-second 60-mph times. It will whisk you to its governed 155-mph top speed (Autobahn only) in considerable comfort.
This Audi's flagship — a common theme on this list — and it's packed with flagship tech. A 10.1-inch upper and 8.6-inch lower screen complement the standard 12.3-inch Virtual Display dash. Also standard is a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, though buyers can pay for the optional 23-speaker system. Audi covers the 2026 S8 with a four-year, 50,000-mile limited warranty and powertrain warranty, along with three years or 30,000 miles of maintenance.
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door — $158,350-$200,500
AMG powers some of the fastest Mercedes out there. If a 2026 V8 Mercedes is on your must-have list, the AMG GT 4-dDoor is your entry-level option. It is the track day cousin of Mercedes' more luxurious AMG S 63, but not every model includes a V8. The 362-hp GT 43 and 429-hpGT 53 use turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engines.
The $158,350 GT63 is where the V8 arrives. No, it's not the 6.3-liter the nomenclature suggests. Instead, a twin-turbo 4.0-liter makes 577 hp. The $200,500 GT 63 S E Performance adds a plug-in hybrid system to the V8 for 830 hp. In top form, the four-door grand tourer achieves 60 mph in 2.4 seconds. The aluminum-trimmed interior reflects the GT's performance-oriented positioning with a flattened steering wheel and angular center console. The four-door is also a four-seater unless buyers choose the rear middle seat option available in some trims.
Mercedes is the most represented manufacturer on this list with three entries. Its commitment to V8 sedans is admirable, and it's clear the manufacturer isn't afraid to explore the cutting edge in its AMG-developed engines with turbos and electric motors. It's no wonder that Mercedes is a major manufacturer of F1 engines, and AMG engines are a popular choice in non-Mercedes performance cars.
Mercedes AMG S 63 — $191,050
With a price tag of nearly $200,000, Mercedes' AMG S 63 is the middle option in the AMG V8 stable, slotted between the GT and the Maybach. At the heart of this Elysian executive hauler is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to a 188 hp electric motor. For those keeping score at home, that's 791 hp and 1,055 lb-ft of torque run through a nine-speed DCT transmission, propelling the S 63 to a 2.6-second 60 mph time. Rear-wheel steering is standard, along with Mercedes' Ride Control air suspension and stabilization. Car and Driver also praised its handling, despite a hefty curb weight of 5,877 pounds. As a plug-in hybrid, it has a minuscule electric range of about 16 miles, but where's the fun in that?
However you drive it, you'll be comfortable. All the usual luxury suspects are here: Napa leather, massaging seats, temperature-controlled cupholders, and rear passenger calf massagers. A 12.8-inch OLED display dominates the center dash, while a digital instrument cluster provides information. Mercedes' MBUX software runs the show, sending your media to a standard 15-speaker or optional 31-speaker Burmester stereo.
Porsche Panamera — $210,150-$247,450
The Porsche Panamera has crossed the Rubicon. While the 2025 Panamera included an internal-combustion-only GTS trim, the 2026 model has eliminated that option. If you want the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, it comes paired with an electric motor for 670 hp. The Turbo S E-Hybrid gets a boost to 771 hp. Porsche throws in an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission along with all wheel drive and an air suspension, but rear-wheel steering is an option. The Panamera is arguably the most aggressive of the 2026 V8 sedans, keeping in Porsche's performance-first philosophy.
For Porsche fanatics with a four-seat lifestyle, the Panamera is the dream come true. The rear-hatch design provides good cargo space, and it has received praise for its cargo space, cabin tech, and ride and handling. The Panamera is more race-oriented than some of the luxury-skewing options on this list. It's Porsche after all, and performance is paramount. The S E-Hybrid blasted to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.
The price range of the Panamera relies on engine choice, yes, but there are also a number of upgrades buyers can purchase, including rear-seat entertainment, four-zone climate control, and massage seats, which are locked behind different paywalls.
Mercedes AMG Maybach S-Class — $233,500
You're in rarefied air when the V8 is the lower engine option. Mercedes' $233,500 ultra-luxury AMG Maybach S580 features a 496-hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Pay no attention to the up-muscled S680 with its $270,750 price tag and 6.0-liter V12. This here is V8 country.
Anyone being chauffeured in a 7-Series will feel foolish when the Maybach S-Class pulls up. Half a foot longer than the Beemer, the Maybach is the true chauffeur-mobile. This is the closest thing you can get to a stretch limo these days, only with better luxury features — it's the Jay-Z level of VIP transport. In fact, the Maybach even offers an optional Executive Rear Seat Plus package, which adds folding tables, a larger center console, temperature-controlled cupholders, electrically operated doors, a fridge, and, of course, branded champagne flutes. Infotainment comes via a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen controlling Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, six USB charging and connection ports, and a 30-speaker Burmester stereo. Just make sure Jeeves likes the kind of music you listen to.