6 Android Auto Features You Should Use On Your Next Road Trip

Long-distance drives can either be tedious or enjoyable, depending on how prepared you are for it. If you have a vehicle that is compatible with Android Auto, there are plenty of things that you can set up prior to hitting the road to ensure a pleasant experience. At the top of the list should be settings that are designed to minimize your need to fiddle with your smartphone during the drive. For instance, you can enable split screen on Android Auto so you don't have to manually switch between apps when you should be focusing on the road. You should also review the Android Auto settings on your mobile device and enable or disable features based on your preferences.

To make it easier to decide which Android Auto features are worth using during your trip, it helps to imagine what you'll be doing. Will you be making frequent bathroom breaks and food stops? Will you finally be listening to that Brandon Sanderson audiobook you've been saving for a good day? Are you driving alone? With these questions in mind, here are some Android Auto features you should prep and test before you leave and use while you're en route.