5 Useful Advanced Android Auto Settings You Might Not Know About

Anyone who's ever used Android Auto knows that the platform adds a wealth of features to your car's interface. It isn't just a GPS and media control system. The platform lets drivers add a wide range of apps and connectivity features that stream directly from their Android smartphone to the car's display. This makes it easy to operate a broad range of navigation, communication, and media software from a single interface that can be safely operated while driving.

There are several apps out there that you might not realize are Android Auto compatible, and a range of options for how you can set things up the way you like them. The default settings are designed to be easy for anyone to navigate, but they aren't optimized for every user. The breadth of utility and customization that the platform offers allows the driver to set things up in a way that suits their individual needs and tastes.

There are plenty of great basic Android Auto tricks that every driver should know, but there are also some advanced settings that you might be less aware of. These settings allow you to customize your car's infotainment display and give you more options for how you interact with it the next time you're driving. By learning what these settings are, how they work, and how to activate them, you can interact with your software more easily. That way, you can spend less time looking at the screen and more time with your eyes on the road.