5 Apps You Might Not Realize Work With Android Auto

Largely gone are the days when we had glove boxes full of mixtapes and CDs to listen to music when driving a car. Navigation was up to how well we knew the roads. Now, you can't really buy a modern car without getting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay — the two in-car infotainment systems from Google and Apple. Even though I carry both a Galaxy S25 Ultra and an iPhone 17, I always prefer Android Auto as my in-car navigation and entertainment partner. I not only prefer Android Auto's user interface but also love the large arsenal of apps that the Play Store has to offer compared to limited, app selection that you have on the App Store.

Popularity-wise, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto dominate the market. Numbers show that around 83% of 18+ people in the U.S. in the month of June 2025 that had them used either of the two in-car infotainment platforms. Fortunately, you don't have to rely on paid apps to upgrade your dashboard. There are a bunch of free Android Auto apps that everyone should use to get the most out of every drive.

While apps such as Google Maps, Spotify, and WhatsApp are the most commonly-found apps, the Android Auto ecosystem has some lesser-known gems that go beyond basic navigation and music streaming. We are talking about apps that will help you track mileage and costs, find parking spots in cities, or games that will help kill time while your wife shops. Here is a list of five apps that you might not realize work with Android Auto.