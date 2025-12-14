Does Every Car With Apple CarPlay Also Have Android Auto?

Carmakers have bundled Apple CarPlay and Android Auto together for so long that many shoppers assume they're a packaged deal. In most new cars, both smartphone projection systems appear side-by-side on the infotainment screen, but the idea that every car with Apple CarPlay includes Android Auto wasn't always true, and it still isn't for a few exceptions on the market.

Apple announced its iPhone projector system, or "iOS in the Car," in 2013, and launched it as "CarPlay" in 2014, which became available on the Kia Soul and the Ferrari FF the same year. However, it wasn't until 2016 that the in-car infotainment system became widely available in models from General Motors, Hyundai, Honda, and Volkswagen. In 2017, CarPlay was also available on Ford and BMW vehicles.

Google, on the other hand, announced Android Auto at its I/O conference in 2014, but the system was only available to the public in March 2015. Early adopters included Hyundai in 2015, while brands like Chevrolet, GMC, and Honda added support in 2016. Comparatively, it was not until 2018 that Android Auto reached mass-market Toyota cars, and in 2020, it made its way into a BMW's cabin (three years after Apple CarPlay was already available).