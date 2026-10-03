7 Diesel Engines That Outperform The 7.3 Power Stroke's Torque Ratings

As the world eagerly awaits the debut of the next generation of diesels in the works at crosstown rivals Ford and GM, with what will no doubt be eye-popping horsepower and torque numbers, it is worth remembering that one of the most well-regarded engines of the last 30 years, Ford's legendary 7.3-L Power Stroke, is actually outgunned by many newer diesel units, even those with smaller displacement. Trucks equipped with this mill made do with what may seem, by today's standards, to be rather anemic, producing 500 to 525 lb-ft of torque. That pales in comparison to newer units on the market today.

Ford faithful will claim that it was not its power delivery alone that made it desirable for so long. Rather, it was its straightforward nature and relatively low maintenance demands. EPA requirements have, in the interest of protecting the environment and reducing pollution and particulates, tightened dramatically since the 7.3L Power Stroke first took the stage. Meeting these requirements has necessitated additional complex systems, such as exhaust regen, which have added to complexity and increased repair costs for owners of newer powerplants.

It stands to reason, then, that many units developed subsequently have not always delivered reliability to rival the 7.3L, although they certainly delivered rubber-burning power. These motors, found under the hoods of other Fords, GMs, Rams, and even Nissans, have torque figures that eclipse the power output of the venerable 7.3L Power Stroke.