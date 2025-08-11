Can A Power Stroke Engine Run On Biodiesel?

If you drive a diesel car or truck, you've probably bumped into the term biodiesel. Like most owners, you probably first saw the term biodiesel on the pump (as a mix for ultra-low-sulfur diesel) – and that's because this biofuel didn't become mainstream until after the early 2000s.

Well, biodiesel is a renewable, biodegradable fuel that can be produced from vegetable oil, tallow, or even recycled restaurant grease. Here's where it gets interesting. This biofuel can be used in diesel engines as a blend with conventional diesel. Compared to regular diesel, biodiesel is good for the environment. It burns cleaner and, as a result, produces lower emissions.

With that in mind, if you own a Ford Power Stroke engine, you might be tempted to ask; Can it run on biodiesel? Well, don't beat yourself up; it's a pretty valid question. Yes, Powerstoke engines can run on biodiesel, particularly blends like B20 (20% biodiesel and 80% conventional diesel) without major modifications to your truck. In fact, biodiesel is compatible with many diesel engines, including Cummins. However, compatibility depends on the engine's model year and the specific blend you are using.