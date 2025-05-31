Can A Cummins Engine Run On Biodiesel?

Biodiesel isn't some experimental, high-tech fuel. It's already here, widely used, and made from everyday materials like vegetable oils, animal fats, and recycled cooking grease. Chemically speaking, biodiesel is categorized as FAME or FAEE — short for fatty acid methyl and fatty acid ethyl esters, respectively. But the big thing to know is that it behaves a lot like petroleum diesel, making it a prime candidate for vehicles with compression ignition engines, including most diesel trucks.

Advertisement

Now, if you're driving a Cummins-powered pickup truck, the odds are high that you're already good to go with biodiesel blends — specifically B20, which is 20% biodiesel and 80% conventional diesel. Cummins details that pickups like a 6.7-liter Cummins-equipped Ram 2500 and on-highway commercial trucks with engines such as the ISX, ISM, ISL, ISV5.0, and ISB (post-2007) are all in the B20 club. Even the earlier ISX CM570 models built after 2002 are good to go.

Construction, agricultural, and marine vehicles using Cummins QSX, QSM, QSL, QSC, QSB, or QSF3.8 engines built after 2007 are compatible too. Even high-horsepower behemoths like the QSK78 and K2000E are approved for biodiesel, as long as they were produced after 2008 (except Tier 4 engines). These engines often power mining trucks, industrial machines, and ocean-faring vessels. Just keep in mind that anything above B20 should be approached with caution unless explicitly approved by the manufacturer.

Advertisement