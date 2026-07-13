11 Of The Most Reliable Diesel Engines Ever Made

From modern suburbia to the world's most forbidding terrain, on city streets and highways, these diesel engines have shown they have the chops to be considered some of the most reliable automotive powerplants ever made. The vehicles they power have formed the basis for communities, clubs, forums... even lifestyles.

Some of these diesel burners came out swinging on day one, while others had to go through growing pains, technical service bulletins, and even recall campaigns before earning the reputation they have today. Some of the following units are famous for frugality, some are famed for making big power, while others, with proper maintenance, have become legends by wracking up big mileage numbers while getting tough jobs done daily.

Some have seen their glory days come and go, while others represent the latest and greatest in the field. All of them have earned a soft spot in the heart of diesel enthusiasts.