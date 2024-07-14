8 Common Issues With Small Diesel Engines

When you find yourself in the market for a new vehicle, you may have to pick between a diesel- or gas-powered car. As a fuel, diesel may be a little more expensive than gas, but it comes with a host of benefits. For starters, diesel engines are designed to be more durable than gas ones, and they can often go longer between fuel stops. This holds true whether you get a monstrous diesel engine or one that's a little smaller in size.

These types of engines may be more often affiliated with large trucks, but you may be surprised to learn how many compact cars have diesel engines under the hood. Small diesel engines still don't have spark plugs like what one might find in a gas-powered mechanism. Instead, it creates power through compression by injecting fuel into the compressed air, expelling certain gases in the process. Naturally, since it's smaller, it can't bring in as much air as some of the heavier-duty models, and this results in lower horsepower and torque. But depending on your situation, you may not need a ton to begin with.

Small diesel engines are certainly worth the investment, but it's critical to be aware of common issues that can crop up. With prompt repairs and routine maintenance, you can feel safer in the knowledge your car has a reduced likelihood of having the following problems.