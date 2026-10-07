5 Pickup Trucks Coming Out Soon That Might Be Worth Waiting For

American drivers love their pickup trucks — the Ford F-150 has consistently been a bestseller in the United States for nearly 50 years. It's no surprise that plenty of new pickup trucks are on the horizon, hoping to appeal to U.S. families and make some extra dough for automakers amidst the ongoing tariffs. Pickup trucks have a pretty good profit margin thanks to all their trims and additional features.

As a result, the U.S. market is seeing a wide range of new truck options, including the return of some epic powerhouses and some upcoming pickups unlike anything we've had before. From bare bones electric pickups with manual crank windows to capable off-roading pickups to a pickup with the potential to have over 500 horsepower, these are the most compelling pickup trucks coming in the next few years. It could be worth waiting for these pickup trucks if you want something different in your driveway.