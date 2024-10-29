Kia's Pickup Truck Is Real, And You'll Either Love It Or Hate It

While the United States is and has always been a major market for automotive dealings, sometimes big brands like Mercedes-Benz and others pass us up with their newest cars and trucks. Why exactly this is can vary, but it just means that if you want to get a certain kind of car, you'll have to go through the importing process. The latest vehicle that may require such a process is the new Kia Tasman pickup truck.

Today, Kia divulged the full details of its very first pickup truck in a press release. The Tasman is meant to be a starting line for what will hopefully be many more pickups to come, as well as an attractive all-purpose vehicle for hauling both cargo and passengers in confidence and comfort. If that sounds appealing to you, don't get too excited, because there's a good chance it's not coming to your domestic market.

According to the press release, the Kia Tasman will be launching sometime in the first half of 2025, first in Kia's domestic market of South Korea, followed by a rollout to Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. If there are any plans for releases beyond that, particularly to its Kia lineup the United States, the press release does not specify as such.

