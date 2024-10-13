Who Makes Kia Cars And Where Are They Built?

Since the late 2000s, Kia has dedicated significant time and capital toward research and development with the goal of refining its products. And fortunately for the Korean brand, it has benefitted from the perks of a great reputation that inevitably comes with such terrific efforts. Over the course of the last decade, the Seoul-based automaker has become a household name among car buyers, with consumers purchasing Kia vehicles due to their relatively lower prices, efficient engines, and practicality. In 2022, Kia, along with parent company Hyundai, ranked as the third-largest automaker worldwide with combined sales of 6.84 million units, putting it just behind Toyota and Volkswagen Group as the world's best-selling carmaker.

Additionally, Kia has gained a reputation for being one of the most reliable car brands in the U.S., with the likes of the 2024 Kia Telluride earning an 8 out of 10 from our own Chris Davies, as well as top marks for reliability from J.D. Power (86/100). However, even with Kia's growing popularity, certain information about it, such as who makes Kia cars and where these cars are made, may not be commonly known.