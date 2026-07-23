Ford Is Channeling Its Model-T History To Build Its $30K Slate Truck Rival

The first vehicle Ford will build using its Universal EV Production System will be an electric pickup truck. Ford is aiming to take advantage of the lower production costs to make a more affordable EV truck. While the automaker has not revealed many details, there have been a few hints and quick glimpses — Ford even has a dedicated website for the unnamed truck.

While it has only been seen in camouflage, the new truck is believed to have a low, curved grille and an overall more aerodynamic design than Ford's existing truck models. It's about the size of a Maverick, with Ford claiming the interior will be more spacious than the RAV4. The truck will also implement the Universal EV's new lithium iron phosphate prismatic batteries, which are lighter and smaller, and will be placed on the vehicle floor.

The latter will lower the truck's center of gravity, which should help with handling. Based on Ford's stated goals, it could even have a 0-60 mph time similar to the EcoBoost Mustang, which is about 4.5 seconds. The $30,000 pickup truck is coming out in 2027, so hopefully Ford will confirm details of the truck soon — including its name.