Ford Is Channeling Its Model-T History To Build Its $30K Slate Truck Rival
Along with the Mustang, its iconic blue oval logo, and the F-Series truck, Ford is largely known for inventing the moving assembly line in 1913. This allowed workers to remain in place and build the vehicle as it moved down a conveyor belt, allowing the Model T to be built in 90 minutes. Now, well over 100 years later, Ford is harnessing that heritage to reinvent how vehicles are manufactured once again. To put together its highly anticipated $30,000 electric pickup truck, Ford has introduced what it calls the Universal EV Production System.
Unicastings have replaced smaller pieces to simplify the process and lower overhead costs. There are 20% fewer parts, 25% fewer fasteners, and 40% fewer workstations. This has also made assembly time 15% faster. The new assembly line starts in a straight line, splits into three branches, then meets again at the end. The front is assembled in one line, the rear in another, and the third line puts together the battery, seats, console, and other interior features. A kit with the required components and tools is sent down the assembly line, allowing workers to stay right where they are and work on what's directly in front of them.
What we know about Ford's $30,000 EV pickup truck
The first vehicle Ford will build using its Universal EV Production System will be an electric pickup truck. Ford is aiming to take advantage of the lower production costs to make a more affordable EV truck. While the automaker has not revealed many details, there have been a few hints and quick glimpses — Ford even has a dedicated website for the unnamed truck.
While it has only been seen in camouflage, the new truck is believed to have a low, curved grille and an overall more aerodynamic design than Ford's existing truck models. It's about the size of a Maverick, with Ford claiming the interior will be more spacious than the RAV4. The truck will also implement the Universal EV's new lithium iron phosphate prismatic batteries, which are lighter and smaller, and will be placed on the vehicle floor.
The latter will lower the truck's center of gravity, which should help with handling. Based on Ford's stated goals, it could even have a 0-60 mph time similar to the EcoBoost Mustang, which is about 4.5 seconds. The $30,000 pickup truck is coming out in 2027, so hopefully Ford will confirm details of the truck soon — including its name.