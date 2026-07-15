Ford Teases Its $30K EV Truck With An Interactive 'Unicorn' Wrap

Ford's F-150 Lightning was a good truck, but not necessarily a successful one. Launched in 2022 and discontinued in late 2025, the truck fell short of expectations and eventually proved financially disastrous, triggering a massive $19.5 billion shift in Ford's EV strategy. In the wake of the F-150 Lightning, Ford announced a fresh EV project called the Ford Universal EV Platform in late 2025, investing $5 billion in the project to launch a new, $30,000 all-electric mid-size pickup truck for 2027.

Over a year since that announcement, Ford's new affordable electric pickup truck looks like it'll become a reality. Multiple reports have emerged of people encountering the new EV in camouflage, possibly while undergoing real-world testing. But the camouflage isn't just to hide the truck's final shape. Observers were quick to notice something quirky with the wrap, which, upon close inspection, doesn't just include heart emojis, dogs, soccer balls, and sailboats, but also a scannable QR code.

Scanning the QR code, as it turns out, takes users to a new Ford website for the upcoming EV. The website welcomes users with a message stating that they have spotted a Unicorn. The page features several videos discussing Ford's vision for this project, with one of the newest videos featuring Ford's vice president of advanced development projects, Alan Clarke. In the video, Clarke clarifies that this website will be regularly updated as the project moves forward.