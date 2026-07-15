Ford Teases Its $30K EV Truck With An Interactive 'Unicorn' Wrap
Ford's F-150 Lightning was a good truck, but not necessarily a successful one. Launched in 2022 and discontinued in late 2025, the truck fell short of expectations and eventually proved financially disastrous, triggering a massive $19.5 billion shift in Ford's EV strategy. In the wake of the F-150 Lightning, Ford announced a fresh EV project called the Ford Universal EV Platform in late 2025, investing $5 billion in the project to launch a new, $30,000 all-electric mid-size pickup truck for 2027.
Over a year since that announcement, Ford's new affordable electric pickup truck looks like it'll become a reality. Multiple reports have emerged of people encountering the new EV in camouflage, possibly while undergoing real-world testing. But the camouflage isn't just to hide the truck's final shape. Observers were quick to notice something quirky with the wrap, which, upon close inspection, doesn't just include heart emojis, dogs, soccer balls, and sailboats, but also a scannable QR code.
Scanning the QR code, as it turns out, takes users to a new Ford website for the upcoming EV. The website welcomes users with a message stating that they have spotted a Unicorn. The page features several videos discussing Ford's vision for this project, with one of the newest videos featuring Ford's vice president of advanced development projects, Alan Clarke. In the video, Clarke clarifies that this website will be regularly updated as the project moves forward.
What we know about Ford's new mid-size pickup truck
Aside from the $30,000 starting price, Ford's initial announcement outlined its intention for the new truck to perform similarly to a Ford Mustang EcoBoost while offering more passenger space than a Toyota Rav4. While Ford hasn't officially revealed a name for the new vehicle, reports indicate that the company could be reviving the Ranchero nameplate, which it last used for a ute sold between 1958 and 1979. Ford regained the rights to the Ranchero name in April 2026.
Ford also appears to be trying every possible trick in its book to keep production costs low. Its new platform allegedly uses 20% fewer parts and fasteners and also has a smaller and lighter wiring harness than those used on previous EVs. Another major change is the switch to a 400-volt architecture (as opposed to an 800-volt architecture), trading charging speed for price.
Ford intends to equip the upcoming EV with advanced prismatic lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, which cost less than typical EV batteries. What remains under wraps includes specific data about range, charging speeds, and overall performance (although we do have the EcoBoost Mustang reference). The electric motors that Ford intends to use on this machine also remain a mystery.
Intense competition awaits Ford's 2027 launch
No matter when it launches, Ford's new EV will likely end up competing in a vastly different automotive landscape from the one that existed when development first started. Aside from locking horns with established players like Tesla, Rivian, General Motors, and Stellantis, Ford will also need to address newfound competition from companies like the Jeff Bezos-backed EV startup Slate and possible challenges from newer players like Telo and Scout Motors.
Slate, perhaps, poses the greatest challenge to Ford, with the $25,000 Slate pickup truck likely launching before the end of 2026. As for Telo, the company is developing a small pickup truck called the MT1, which is expected to be priced around the $41,000 mark. This vehicle is also likely to reach the production stage before the end of 2026. While not a direct competitor to Ford's upcoming truck, another company that Ford could be looking at closely is Scout. The company is on track to launch a new pickup truck in 2027, which will be a larger machine with body-on-frame construction and premium pricing.
Can Ford deliver on its promise of bringing the new mid-size EV pickup truck to American consumers by 2027? Even if it does, will the truck be able to compete? Only time will tell.