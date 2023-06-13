This Tiny Truck Uses EV Tech To Embarrass Old-School Pickups

In a recent series of articles, we reminisced about the "captured import" mini-trucks of the 1970s, which delivered huge capability in an inexpensive, easy-to-drive package. California-based Telo Trucks seems intent on rekindling that sentiment with a new all-electric pickup that will have the same amount of cabin and cargo bed space as Toyota's popular Tacoma but with the same footprint as a two-door Mini Cooper.

With its four full-size doors, the Telo (which means "purpose" in Greek) accommodates five passengers and its cargo bed's dimensions are five feet long and approximately 18 inches deep — about the same size as a base crew-cab Chevy Colorado or the aforementioned Tacoma and six inches longer than Rivian's R1T or Ford's Maverick Hybrid. The Telo has a trick up its sleeve, though, in the form of a midgate — the bulkhead behind the rear seats — that folds down, allowing the cargo bed to extend into the cabin up to the point just behind the front seats.

Telo says that with the midgate folded, its tiny truck can accommodate full 4 by 8-foot sheet products like plywood or drywall with the rear tailgate closed. While somewhat unusual, a folding midgate isn't unheard of. Chevy popularized the concept over 20 years ago with its now-defunct Avalanche and is bringing it back for 2024 in the Silverado EV pickup.