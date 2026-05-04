The Rights To The Ranchero Name Are Finally Safely Back With Ford

When Ford introduced the Ranchero in the 1950s, it was a bit of an oddity — it was the first ute to come stateside, offering buyers a curious blend of truck and sedan. It flew under the radar back then, but it's been back on car fans' minds ever since Ford filed a trademark application for the "Ranchero" name in August 2025.

Things, however, have not gone smoothly for Ford since then. In December 2025, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected Ford's application for not providing an English translation for the word "ranchero." Ford submitted the required paperwork, but failed to pay the $100 fee that the USPTO charges for additional information. This ultimately led to Ford's application being rejected in February 2026.

Ford didn't give up, though. The carmaker appealed the decision, providing everything that was needed. On April 21, 2026, Ford's "Ranchero" name trademark was finally approved, giving the automaker control of this storied name. After Ford fought so hard to trademark the word "Ranchero," it's fair to wonder if the ute will return to the lineup.