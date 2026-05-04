The Rights To The Ranchero Name Are Finally Safely Back With Ford
When Ford introduced the Ranchero in the 1950s, it was a bit of an oddity — it was the first ute to come stateside, offering buyers a curious blend of truck and sedan. It flew under the radar back then, but it's been back on car fans' minds ever since Ford filed a trademark application for the "Ranchero" name in August 2025.
Things, however, have not gone smoothly for Ford since then. In December 2025, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected Ford's application for not providing an English translation for the word "ranchero." Ford submitted the required paperwork, but failed to pay the $100 fee that the USPTO charges for additional information. This ultimately led to Ford's application being rejected in February 2026.
Ford didn't give up, though. The carmaker appealed the decision, providing everything that was needed. On April 21, 2026, Ford's "Ranchero" name trademark was finally approved, giving the automaker control of this storied name. After Ford fought so hard to trademark the word "Ranchero," it's fair to wonder if the ute will return to the lineup.
Is Ford bringing the Ranchero back?
The original Ford Ranchero had seven generations, spanning over 22 years and 508,355 units sold. By the time it was discontinued in 1979, the Ranchero had been overshadowed by its rival, the Chevrolet El Camino, with only 14,000 units sold in its final year. But could we see a return for the Ranchero?
To be clear, there is no confirmation that Ford is working on a new Ranchero. Automakers will routinely apply for and renew trademarks to protect names, without necessarily having any plans to use them. That said, if the Ranchero were to return, it could be in name only.
Ford is currently focused on its lineup of cost-effective EVs, starting with a $30,000 electric pickup truck. This plan largely relies on a so-called Universal EV Platform that would allow Ford to simplify production by using the platform for all its electric vehicles, lowering production costs and pricing. The Ranchero's ute body could be tricky to offer on this platform, but it may still return as a pickup; the Ford Maverick, after all, used to be a compact car. Thus, the Ranchero could return as just about anything — if it comes back at all.